MCSA's 18th annual New Beginnings fundraiser has been canceled

“Not having this fundraiser puts us in a precarious spot,” she said. “We can’t imagine Muscatine not having this resource, and the last thing we want to see is for women and children to have to go move to a new county just to receive services.”

However, those who wish to support the shelter during this time can still do so. The MCSA Facebook page has a donation button on a pinned post that residents can use to donate money directly to the shelter. As of June 24, this online-only fundraiser has raised $760. Residents can also donate through the MCSA website by selecting the “Support the Mission” tab.

Leirness added that residents can support the shelter in many other ways that don’t involve money.

“If you are interested in volunteering and being an empathetic support system for someone, you can reach out and be trained to be a volunteer for the shelter,” she said.

MCSA also accepts donations for clothes and food.

“If you’re curious of our needs, you can call MCSA and ask or check our Facebook page, where we’ll post our needs,” she said, emphasizing how much spreading the word on social media also helps their shelter greatly. “There’s a variety of ways that you can be involved, besides monetarily.”