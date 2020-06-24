MCSA's 18th annual New Beginnings fundraiser has been canceled

MUSCATINE — For 18 years, the New Beginnings fundraiser has been crucial for the Muscatine Center for Social Action (MCSA) domestic violence shelter.
With concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic forcing the cancellation of this year's fundraiser, MCSA is instead looking to make the 2021 event even better.
According to Jenny Leirness, resource development officer for MCSA, New Beginnings accounts for a third of the program’s budget each year, usually bringing in an estimated $70,000.
“The main purpose of the New Beginnings fundraiser is to bring in funds to keep the doors open at our domestic violence shelter,” said Leirness.
The fundraiser is usually held at the Geneva Golf and Country Club and features both silent and live auctions, as well as various raffle-type games.
“All of the funds go directly toward shelter needs and keeping the shelter open, as well as buying whatever is needed for the guests that are staying there and overall supporting the MCSA program,” Leirness said.
However, it was decided this week that it would be “unsafe” to put the event on this year.
“Due to the coronavirus, our committee and staff at MCSA knew that, while unfortunate, it was still the best decision to cancel the fundraiser,” Leirness said.
The event usually hosts about 215 guests. With this in mind, the committee knew they wouldn’t be able to properly social distance.
“We didn’t want people to be worried about the virus while being so close to people, so we made the safe choice to cancel the event,” she said.
They did consider trying to do the event virtually, but outside forces would have still hindered it.
“A lot of the bigger and grand prizes that we usually give away were things like tickets to sporting and musical events or just experiences that people could go do,” she said, “and a lot of those were canceled as well, so a lot of our prizes weren’t necessarily still available. In MCSA’s fundraising timeline, it didn’t necessarily fit either.”
The MCSA also didn’t want to take attention away from other nonprofits' fall fundraisers by postponing the event.
“We’re trying to reach out to the community now for support,” said Leirness. “The MCSA domestic violence shelter is the only one of its kind in Muscatine County, and all services are free and confidential.”
In 2019, MCSA provided shelter for 87 individuals, with 49 of those being children. In addition, its 24-hour crisis hotline received 581 calls for help. The MCSA is staffed 24 hours a day, 365 days a year for those in need.
“Not having this fundraiser puts us in a precarious spot,” she said. “We can’t imagine Muscatine not having this resource, and the last thing we want to see is for women and children to have to go move to a new county just to receive services.”
However, those who wish to support the shelter during this time can still do so. The MCSA Facebook page has a donation button on a pinned post that residents can use to donate money directly to the shelter. As of June 24, this online-only fundraiser has raised $760. Residents can also donate through the MCSA website by selecting the “Support the Mission” tab.
Leirness added that residents can support the shelter in many other ways that don’t involve money.
“If you are interested in volunteering and being an empathetic support system for someone, you can reach out and be trained to be a volunteer for the shelter,” she said.
MCSA also accepts donations for clothes and food.
“If you’re curious of our needs, you can call MCSA and ask or check our Facebook page, where we’ll post our needs,” she said, emphasizing how much spreading the word on social media also helps their shelter greatly. “There’s a variety of ways that you can be involved, besides monetarily.”
While the New Beginnings committee and the staff at MCSA still hope to make the 2021 New Beginnings event the best one yet, they are hoping that residents will continue keeping the shelter in mind this year by helping however they can.
“It’s really important that the doors continue to stay open at the shelter, and that we continue to serve women and children,” Leirness said. “There are people in our community that still need these resources, still need a safe place to flee, and still need the counseling and help with the healing process."
