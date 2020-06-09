MCSD Board of Education discusses return to learning plans for the upcoming year

MUSCATINE - This Monday evening, June 8, the Muscatine Community School District (MCSD) Board of Education came together through Zoom for their monthly meeting.
Among the other topics discussed at the meeting, one of the primary ones was looking at the current status of the District’s Return to Learn plan as it continues moving towards being finalized for the 2020-21 school year.
“I just really want to tip my hat to these people and all of the people serving on these committees,” said Superintendent Jerry Riibe, “I don’t know of many districts that are going in-depth at this point on some of these topics.”
He acknowledged the hard work of each of the committees, noting that their task of coming up with a Return to Learn plan will be even harder given that they don’t have any state guidance yet. “But I think what we’re doing is going to set a really good foundation for decisions that are going to be made mid and late-July,” Riibe said. In addition, he reminded the Board that will have to be nimble and flexible, given how often the situation seems to change during the current pandemic.
Turning to the committee chairs for the Return to Learn committee, Mike McGrory, Stephanie Zillig, Becky Wichers and Staci Orr all talked about the progress they have made, as well as remind them of important upcoming dates. “We’re very excited tonight to update the Board on our progress,” McGrory said.
On May 27, a stakeholder survey was sent to parents, students and teachers regarding the online learning module that had been set up during the last couple months of school. The survey also asked these stakeholders their thoughts on returning to school in the fall. The survey had an incredible response, getting replies back from 796 parents, 278 students, 268 teachers and 232 non-teaching staff.
According to McGrory, the District is currently gathering that data from the surveys and organizing it into a sharable format that the Return to Learn committees can use as they continue to work on their plans. These committees will be focusing on curriculum and assessment, F-12 Special Populations, and Operations.
“Our Return to Learn plan is two-fold,” said Becky Wichers, “It’ll help guide us when we begin in the fall as well as move our district forward with future work that will be developed.” She also noted that identifying the pieces within their plans and comparing them to pieces in their curriculum audit may serve as a dual purpose and help them jump start future work.
“Our committee and sub-committees have spent numerous hours researching the best practices, attending virtual webinars that the state and other resources have provided and reviewing informational material sent to us,” Wichers said, “We feel this knowledge has really helped us articulate and develop this plan that is pretty deep and pretty wide.”
Finally, the committee chairs touched on the new Muskie Return to Learn webpage made through Google Sites. “We modeled our site after what the Department of Education has,” Stephanie Zillig said. She then went through the resources found on the site, including a Return to Learn Plan Timeline, the details of each sub-committee, the results of the survey, and information on COVID-19 for families to use if they wish. “We have new research coming out on an almost weekly basis, so we’ll continue adding resources to this document as we learn more.”
While the first day of school is still a ways away, the committee is already using what has been discussed in their plans to allow summer sports, such as baseball and softball, to still happen. “We are practicing and honoring the social guidelines given to us,” said McGrory. Currently, the hope is that school will begin on the original date of August 24 with a flexible, fluid school-year calendar in place, but there are still a lot of important dates before then.
With the committees being in the process of finalizing their recommendations, Board members will be given permission to review these recommendations on June 19, just before the next Board meeting on June 22. From there, the committee will present their recommendations formally, and will be able to receive feedback on them. From there, the Board will begin planning for the beginning of the school year and the implementation of these recommendations.
“I’m very fortunate that our district has included numerous people in this planning process, and that this work has been a collaborative process since its inception way back in March,” Wichers said, “and we hope that others are excited to see the work we have been doing in June.”
To see the Muskie Return to Learn webpage, visit https://sites.google.com/mcsdonline.org/muskiereturntolearn/home.
