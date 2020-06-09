MCSD Board of Education discusses return to learning plans for the upcoming year

Finally, the committee chairs touched on the new Muskie Return to Learn webpage made through Google Sites. “We modeled our site after what the Department of Education has,” Stephanie Zillig said. She then went through the resources found on the site, including a Return to Learn Plan Timeline, the details of each sub-committee, the results of the survey, and information on COVID-19 for families to use if they wish. “We have new research coming out on an almost weekly basis, so we’ll continue adding resources to this document as we learn more.”

While the first day of school is still a ways away, the committee is already using what has been discussed in their plans to allow summer sports, such as baseball and softball, to still happen. “We are practicing and honoring the social guidelines given to us,” said McGrory. Currently, the hope is that school will begin on the original date of August 24 with a flexible, fluid school-year calendar in place, but there are still a lot of important dates before then.