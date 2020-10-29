MCSD changing how it reports new COVID-19 cases in schools

MUSCATINE — Since the start of the school year, the Muscatine Community School District let the community know about each new positive COVID-19 case in any of its buildings.

On Wednesday, it was announced this will no longer be the case.

Through a letter sent to students and their families, the district administration stated it would be changing how it communicates each new positive COVID-19 case.

"The Muscatine Community School District has been committed to being transparent with regards to communicating about COVID-19 cases," the letter said. "Starting this afternoon, updates will be available to you 24/7 via the ‘COVID-19 Dashboard’ found on our ‘Return to Learn’ website.”

The decision was made due to the increased number of positive COVID-19 cases in Muscatine County. The district will not continue sending out public communication each time a positive case is reported.