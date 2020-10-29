MCSD changing how it reports new COVID-19 cases in schools

MUSCATINE — Since the start of the school year, the Muscatine Community School District let the community know about each new positive COVID-19 case in any of its buildings.
On Wednesday, it was announced this will no longer be the case.
Through a letter sent to students and their families, the district administration stated it would be changing how it communicates each new positive COVID-19 case.
"The Muscatine Community School District has been committed to being transparent with regards to communicating about COVID-19 cases," the letter said. "Starting this afternoon, updates will be available to you 24/7 via the ‘COVID-19 Dashboard’ found on our ‘Return to Learn’ website.”
The decision was made due to the increased number of positive COVID-19 cases in Muscatine County. The district will not continue sending out public communication each time a positive case is reported.
“What will not change is our current method of communicating if your student was possibly exposed to an individual who tested positive for COVID-19,” the letter said. “Should that happen you will receive a phone call from your school’s nurse with that notification and steps to take. Our principals will also continue to communicate positive cases to the staff in their buildings.”
Along with continuing to uphold health and safety guidelines within the schools, MCSD will also continue monitoring new cases despite no longer publicly announcing each one. The administrative team will also track the 14-day positivity rate and absentee rate in each school building, relaying that information through the Return to Learn website.
According to guidelines, a school within the district would only stop in-person classes after there has been a 15-20% positivity rate over 14 days reported in the county as well as a 10% absentee rate among students. The district would also need to request approval from the Iowa Department of Education.
“Once again we thank you for your patience and trust as we continue to navigate these challenging times together," the letter said. "Our ultimate goal is to remain transparent and honest with our communication with all of you while also protecting the privacy of the individuals."
