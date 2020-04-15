MCSD provides Continuous Learning website to help students keep up with lessons

For students and families who don’t have internet access, free WiFi is available through Muscatine Power and Water on the Muscatine Community College campus. Public Wi-Fi is also available at the Musser Public Library and will soon be available at the Jefferson Elementary parking area and the Franklin Elementary campus. Families in the district can also contact MPW for a special 3-month internet and router offer.

However, for those who still wish to have non-electronic lessons, they will be available on request for middle and high school students by contacting their counselors. For preschool and elementary school students, paper packets will be available at the free school lunch distribution sites starting April 20.

With this website being so new and created on such a short notice, the district understands that there may be glitches and has asked parents and students to reach out to teachers about whatever issues they may be having with the website, giving as much detail as possible so that the problem can be fixed.

Further information on each class, teacher contact information and teacher office hours can be found on the website as well.

