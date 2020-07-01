MCSD School Board holds special session to discuss Mike McGrory resignation

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Muscatine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MUSCATINE — The Muscatine Community School District Board of Education held a special session at noon Wednesday to discuss Assistant Superintendent Mike McGrory’s resignation.

On June 25, the Ottumwa School Board chose McGrory as the district’s newest superintendent, beating out three other candidates. It was a unanimous decision.

Before leaving for Muscatine, McGrory served as school principal at Evans Middle School in Ottumwa from 1997 to 2000. Additionally, McGrory served as Muscatine High School principal from 2013-16 and was also principal at Central High School in Hinsdale, Ill., Ames High School and Lone Tree K-12.

McGrory has been assistant superintendent for the MCSD since 2016, and although his contract had not yet expired, the board unanimously agreed to release him from it early and accept the resignation.

Superintendent Clint Christopher thanked McGrory for his years as assistant superintendent and congratulated him on his new position.

“I’m sorry that I won’t get a chance to work with you, but I’m sure we’ll work in other circles now," he said. "Best of luck to you in Ottumwa. They’re lucky to have you.”