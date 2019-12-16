MUSCATINE - “I see a lot of good things on the horizon for Muscatine and am looking forward to building off the strong foundation already here.” Even on only his first day on the job, the newest CEO already seems to have big ideas for Muscatine.
Starting this week, Erik Reader will be the new CEO of Greater Muscatine Chamber of Commerce and Industry. This comes after the retirement of the former GMCCI CEO Greg Jenkins, who took the position in 2013, leading the organization for six years. Jenkins was recently named interim city administrator of Muscatine and began that job Monday.
“This is a really unique opportunity from the standpoint of an organization overseeing a variety of different functions from Chamber of Commerce, economic development and tourism related aspects,” said Reader. He views GMCCI as having “a long history of success” and hopes to continue that success with his own ideas and expertise. “Entering into a role with such a strong foundation to leverage is something that I’m excited for and look forward to getting to know better as the weeks go on.”
For the past eight years, Reader has been working in the nonprofit sector. This has given him the opportunity to provide small business assistance, work with community groups in rural areas, serve as an administrator of a neighborhood revitalization project, and manage the day-to-day operations of a downtown organization. He also started his own company, Reader Area Development, in 2011 that has helped with providing downtown revitalization strategies and assisting with economic development in the past four years.
“All of (my previous work) has been on the Illinois side of the river, but I am eager to discover more in Iowa,” said Reader.
When it came to applying for the job of CEO, Reader felt that what the GMCCI board of directors was looking to do short term and where the organization was in relation to that suited him well. “In a way, it’s putting together many pieces that I’ve worked on over the past decade into one role.”
While Reader has not become an official resident of Muscatine yet (though he hopes to be one in January), he is beginning his first week on the job with a positive attitude. To help with this transition, Reader will have former CEO Jenkins to help him out through this first week. “Greg has done an excellent job steering the ship over the last six years and being able to pick is brain is a blessing.”
Reader also appreciated how friendly and welcoming his soon-to-be new hometown is. While he is still new to the community, he is hoping to meet with as many Muscatine people as soon as possible.
“I’d love to hear more about the hopes, dreams and wishes for the future of their town from residents, business owners and community stakeholders,” Reader said, “My role has limitations, certainly, but I hope to be the best liaison and connector to the right places when possible.”
He encourages those who wish to do so to set up a time to meet with him in the near future, where he promises to be just as welcoming as Muscatine has already been with him. Reader’s office is in the Greater Muscatine Chamber of Commerce and Industry building, located at 100 West 2nd Street. Reader can also be reached through email at ereader@muscatine.com. “As far as first days go. I couldn’t be more appreciative of the community’s support,” said Reader.
