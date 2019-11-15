MUSCATINE — This year, eight Muscatine High School students have made it through the audition process and have been selected for the 2019 All-State Music Festival in Ames, Iowa.
The Iowa All-State Music Festival is an annual event for top high school musicians in Iowa. They audition for spots in All-State Choir, Band and Orchestra, and only a small number make it in.
Eight Muscatine High School students won those coveted seats: Jonathan Hughes (French horn), Lauren Lettington (alto saxophone), Rachel Mullikin (flute, alternate), Shelby O’Brien (bassoon), Phillip Smith (bassoon), Olivia Bastin (alto, choir), Drake Rudolph (bass, choir), and Isabelle ‘Zuzu’ Hartman (string bass).
They will head to Ames on Thursday, Nov. 21, for one more round of auditions, where they’ll compete within their section for seating placement. Then they'll have two days of rehearsal. Then Saturday night at 7:30 p.m., Nov. 23 they will perform in the All-State Festival at Hilton Coliseum.
Isabelle Hartman said it her family inspired her to audition.
“My sister was a four year All-Stater, and I wanted to be like her.”
She's been All-State previously and is excited to do it again. She enjoys getting to play the ‘epic’ pieces of music with the orchestra.
Jonathan Hughes was inspired by his family and band teacher.
“My brother was an All-Stater, and Mr. (Jeffrey) Heid really pushed me to try.”
It's Hughes' first time at All State, and he was surprised to get the good news. “I’m excited to see how it goes, because this is just a completely new experience for me.”
Phillip Smith auditioned to “challenge myself to see how far I could make it.”
Lauren Lettington has been preparing since June, and even after having her wisdom teeth removed, pushed herself to practice.
“I wanted to prove to myself that I could do,” Lettington said. “My chances of getting in were extremely low with how competitive it is, but I wanted to prove that I could it.”
She enjoys being around people who share the same passion for music. “It’s just a really cool environment, and it’s the stories in band that really make it worth it.”
Drake Rudolph is returning to All-State, too.
“My friends encouraged me to try out, telling me I sang good,” Rudolph said. “Last year I didn’t make it, but this year I did, so I’m going to continue to practice and prepare.”
Rudolph had been preparing since July, rehearsing before school with teachers and practicing after school at home.
“I’m just looking forward to singing in such a large choir. It’s a great experience to hear all those voices," he said.
“The most stressful part of the year is the auditions," said Olivia Bastin. "You put in all this work learning several songs, and if you don’t make it in you never get to sing them again, but if you do make it you get to sing them with this huge 600 person choir.”
Bastin was in the All-State choir her freshman year. Having done honor choirs since middle school, Bastin is used to being in a group setting and enjoys that aspect of the festival the most.
“I love that everyone there is trying their hardest to do their best and put on a good performance," she said.
The Iowa All-State Music Festival will be at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 23 at the Hilton Coliseum in Ames. It is also recorded by Iowa Public Television for a broadcast at 7 p.m., Thanksgiving Day.
