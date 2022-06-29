Meeting addresses water concerns

MUSCATINE — Concerns over contamination in the surface and ground water of the Upper Mississippi Basin led to a meeting Tuesday to discuss the current state of local water as well as possible solutions if federal water regulations become more stringent.

Earlier this year it was reported PFAS — human-made toxic chemicals also called “forever chemicals” — were found in Mississippi River water.

At Muscatine Power and Water (MPW), PFAS levels in finished drinking water were measured at about 7.6 parts per trillion. At a public well at the Kammerer Mobile Home park on Stewart Road, PFAS the measurement reached about 19 parts per trillion.

Earlier this month the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) issued nonbinding health advisories that lowered allowable PFAS levels in water from 70 parts per trillion to about .02 part per trillion. The EPA is expected to propose new drinking water regulations later this year with a final decision expected in 2023.

PFAS is short for per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, which are used in nonstick frying pans, water-repellent sports gear, firefighting foam, stain-resistant rugs, cosmetics and countless other products. PFAS have mostly been phased out by chemical manufacturers, but many remain in the environment as they do not degrade over time. The compounds have been linked to cancer and low birth weights.

On Tuesday the League of Women Voters of Muscatine County hosted a meeting to discuss water quality in the area. Guests included Corey McCoid, supervisor of water supply and operations for the Iowa Department of Natural Resources; Eric Furnas, the planning and zoning administrator for Muscatine County; and Bryan Butler, the water and utility services manager for Muscatine Power and Water (MPW).

McCoid said the DNR has had an action plan in place since January 2020 regarding the chemicals. He explained the procedure the DNR was using to test Iowa wells.

Butler said that two of the treatment plants had detected trace amounts of PFAS, but at the time it was well below the health advisory. MPW collected samples from every well and tested them. On June 15, MPW got the advisory that the PFAS regulations had been dropped below detectable level.

“It is very difficult to manage that type of situation,” he said. “I just wanted to say the water we have in Muscatine is the same water we had yesterday. It’s the same water we had a week ago and a year ago — it’s just the health advisory has dropped.”

Furnas said Muscatine County has never tested for PFAS in private wells. However, he believes PFAS would be present in many private wells, adding the county has grant money to test private wells on request.

