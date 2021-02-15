Melon City Criterium and Davenport’s Kwik Star Criterium postponed to 2022

MUSCATINE — For many cyclists across eastern Iowa, Memorial Day weekend bike races are a fun tradition and a way to meet fellow riders and old friends.

Representatives from the four Memorial Day races — Burlington’s Friday Night Fever and Snake Alley Criterium, Muscatine’s Melon City Criterium and Davenport’s Kwik Star Criterium — have announced the races are postponed until May 2022.

“Since I’ve been the race director for the Melon City Criterium for many, many years, it’s disheartening that we can’t have it this year,” said Greg Harper, owner of Harper's Cycling & Fitness. “But the weekend organizers all talked it over and we decided that this year is still too unknown. … With things still not completely back to normal, we just felt that we had to be proactive.”

Organizers said in a news release they hoped they would be in a better position than 2020 — a position that would allow them to safely gather and hold these races — but that's not the case.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Given the state of the pandemic, the original date of the race, and the uncertainty of how long the vaccination process will take, the race committee said the safest course for its races and the communities would be to wait until 2022.