Merger hearing begins Wednesday

A three-day hearing regarding the merger of Canadian Pacific Railway and Kansas City Southern is being held in Washington, D.C. by the federal Surface Transportation Board. The hearing began Wednesday, Sept. 28 and will close Friday, Sept. 30. The hearings will begin at 9:30 a.m. and end at 6 p.m. Eastern Time each day. The registration deadline to testify at the hearing has already passed. The hearing is being live-streamed on the Board’s YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgd2FPpKSpQZ57p771aafNg/live. The formal hearing comes after seven in-person and virtual hearings to gather information on the merger. The board is expected to reach a decision on the merger early next year. The cities of Muscatine and Bettendorf have each accepted an offer of $3 million not to challenge the merger, while the City of Davenport has received a total of $10 million. The merger is expected to triple the amount of rail traffic in the area.