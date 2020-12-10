Merill Hotel and Maxwell's offer new high tech air filters to guests

MUSCATINE – As one of the top hotels in the nation, the Merrill Hotel in Muscatine is known for catering to the needs of its guests. This week, it made air quality improvements, adding two Molekule Air Pro units in the hotel’s restaurant, Maxwell’s on the River.

Made with photoelectrochemical oxidation (PECO) technology, the units break down pollutants such as bacteria, mold and viruses. They destroy air pollutants 1,000 times smaller than a HEPA filter can remove.

Improving indoor air quality has become a greater concern during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“These filters are considered ‘business-sized’ units, which handle large square-footed areas such as the restaurant,” said Brett Waliczek, director of sales and marketing.

Six room-sized Molekule filters are available on a first come, first-served basis for use in guest rooms.

“It’s more than just a filter," Waliczek said.

The units use a chemically-treated filter and UV light to destroy pollutants and filter pure oxygen back into the air.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}