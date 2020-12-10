Merrill Hotel and Maxwell's offer new high tech air filters to guests

MUSCATINE – As one of the top hotels in the nation, the Merrill Hotel in Muscatine is known for catering to the needs of its guests. This week, it made air quality improvements, adding two Molekule Air Pro units in the hotel’s restaurant, Maxwell’s on the River.
Made with photoelectrochemical oxidation (PECO) technology, the units break down pollutants such as bacteria, mold and viruses. They destroy air pollutants 1,000 times smaller than a HEPA filter can remove.
Improving indoor air quality has become a greater concern during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“These filters are considered ‘business-sized’ units, which handle large square-footed areas such as the restaurant,” said Brett Waliczek, director of sales and marketing.
Six room-sized Molekule filters are available on a first come, first-served basis for use in guest rooms.
“It’s more than just a filter," Waliczek said.
The units use a chemically-treated filter and UV light to destroy pollutants and filter pure oxygen back into the air.
“We’re just continuing to figure out ways we can better take care of our guests and make them feel more comfortable, safe and secure while coming to not only stay at the hotel, but definitely for our local guests as well who are coming in to dine at Maxwell’s, especially since we’ve closed the green down for the season,” Waliczek said.
Reception has been very positive, Waliczek said. Shortly after they posted about the filters on the hotel's social media page, a guest came in to see the filter and check out the rest of the restaurant.
“It’s definitely drawing some attention,” he said.
If demand increases for the room filters, the Merrill will purchase more.
“They’re not inexpensive, but we definitely value our guests, their safety and wanting to make them feel comfortable so, (the filters) were a great investment for us,” Waliczek said.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, the Merrill has made extra efforts to keep the standards of cleanliness high, he said. Along with providing filters, they bought a hospital-grade fogging machine, similar to an electrostatic sprayer, to spray public areas and guests rooms every 30 days to create food-safe, bacteria-destroying barriers on surfaces.
“We’re now covered on three different aspects. We’re meeting the Marriott Standards, we’re exceeding them by having our fogging machine and equipment that we use, and now we have the Molekule units,” Waliczek said.
Both the Merrill Hotel and Maxwell’s on the River are open. Reservations for Maxwell’s can be made at www.MaxwellsOnTheRiver.com.
