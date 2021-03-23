Merrill Hotel holds special luncheon on local workforce housing and housing development

“Stable housing allows families to fully engage in the community by getting to know their neighbors, shopping locally, and engaging as an employee and through social activity. When individuals can see themselves living somewhere, they invest in a community and make it a success,” Royal-Goodwin said.

Other speakers such as the Community Foundation’s Charla Schafer and the Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s Erik Reader shared these sentiments, further emphasizing that Muscatine needed more of all types of housing, with the city currently being at an all-time low of having houses for sale, resulting in a severe supply side failure.

“Growth, both economic and population, are dictated by our availability in housing,” Schafer said, “Employment is built through employer demand as well as consumer demand, and it’s difficult to attract new businesses when we don’t have anywhere for their employees to live, and it’s a lot easier to retain an employee that lives in the community where they work.”

Schafer added that for those who are forced to rent their home and pay high rent price, not only do they neglect their home’s upkeep thus making it harder for that home to be rented out again later on, but they also risk falling into food insecurity or putting their physical or mental health at risk if they can’t afford the things they need.