Merrill Hotel holds special luncheon on local workforce housing and housing development

MUSCATINE – This Tuesday, the Community Foundation of Greater Muscatine held a special luncheon presentation on Iowa Economic and Housing Development - “Ignite Vitality through Workforce Housing in Muscatine County” - at the Merrill Hotel.
The Muscatine County Board of Supervisors, City of Muscatine and Kent Corporation also sponsored this event, which opened with Director of Community Development Jodie Royal-Goodwin giving an overview of the current housing situation in Muscatine, as well as the area’s housing needs.
“Looking around our community, you can see that there have been things happening,” Royal-Goodwin said, “and you can feel even through the pandemic that we still have momentum building, that we’re moving a next phase.”
While she acknowledge that there have been quality-of-life developments and housing projects that have been started or completed in the past couple years and that these have helped Muscatine immensely, Royal-Goodwin as well as the other presenters seemed to universally agree that Muscatine still needed more housing for its residents and its workforce.
“Typically we think about housing being a personal need and a personal issue,” she continued, “However, housing is part of a foundation of the community, and the quality, availability and affordability of housing on each resident impacts the rest of us.”
In addition to an employee’s work quality being possibly affected by a lack of stable housing, Royal-Goodwin brought up that when a community has a large section of its population that’s worried about finding and affording housing, the community as a whole suffers in its ability to meet higher level economic and quality-of-life standards.
“If housing is a basic need and we’re not meeting it, we have a dysfunction in our structure,” she said. Looking at a study from 2017, it was reported that Muscatine needed more of all types and levels of housing and that because of this lack of affordable workforce housing, over 11,000 employees were driving into Muscatine to work and living in a different city instead of living in Muscatine.
Royal-Goodwin went on to state that according to Rent.org, Muscatine’s fair market rent is higher than 94 percent of Iowa communities. She added that in order to afford a new average-sized home in Muscatine, a resident would need to be making an income of $75,000. Unfortunately, many residents and professions can’t afford this price.
Additionally, because older units in Muscatine either aren’t available or aren’t well maintained, many of the city’s workers are forced to commute from as far as Iowa City, which prevents them from putting down roots and properly contributing to Muscatine’s economy.
According to a study done in 2015, if Muscatine were to build 100 single family units per year, however, the city would receive an estimated $28 million income during construction as well as an additional $4.1 million income annually and 69 new local jobs created and retained year after year.
“Stable housing allows families to fully engage in the community by getting to know their neighbors, shopping locally, and engaging as an employee and through social activity. When individuals can see themselves living somewhere, they invest in a community and make it a success,” Royal-Goodwin said.
Other speakers such as the Community Foundation’s Charla Schafer and the Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s Erik Reader shared these sentiments, further emphasizing that Muscatine needed more of all types of housing, with the city currently being at an all-time low of having houses for sale, resulting in a severe supply side failure.
“Growth, both economic and population, are dictated by our availability in housing,” Schafer said, “Employment is built through employer demand as well as consumer demand, and it’s difficult to attract new businesses when we don’t have anywhere for their employees to live, and it’s a lot easier to retain an employee that lives in the community where they work.”
Schafer added that for those who are forced to rent their home and pay high rent price, not only do they neglect their home’s upkeep thus making it harder for that home to be rented out again later on, but they also risk falling into food insecurity or putting their physical or mental health at risk if they can’t afford the things they need.
“Quality housing is health care,” she said, “Housing is also an investment in our future and is the single largest capital investment we have. It’s a collective community asset, and we have to look at it that way. People want to live here, we just don’t have the room – but we can change that and make a difference.”
Director Debi Durham of the Iowa Economic Development Authority (IEDA) and Iowa Finance Authority (IFA) and Michael Gould, Manager of Business Development for the IEDA also came to speak at the luncheon, with Durham taking the time to speak about efforts currently being made at the state level.
Mainly, Durham talked about the Housing Omnibus Plan, which calls for a double of workforce housing credits, which will provide tax benefits to developers to build in Iowa. The IEDA is also hoping to establish an Iowa Housing Tax Credit program, which will provide an annual allocation of $15 million with a 10-year credit period.
For the final piece of the plan, Durham said that IEDA is hoping to remove the cap on the Real Estate Transfer Tax, which will in turn generate more funding for the State Housing Trust Fund. The IEDA would also try to increase redevelopment options for Iowans, with developers being able to receive tax credits to redevelop industrial or commercial properties that aren’t being used. These credits would not only be doubled but also renewed, allowing the redevelopment tax credit program to be expanded to 2031.
Currently, the Governor’s Housing Omnibus Bill is in Ways and Means after making it through the policy boards with unanimous support from Iowa Senators and Representatives, with many members of the business community also signing onto support this bill.