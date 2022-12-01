Merrill one of the "Best hotels in the entire world"

MUSCATINE — While the Merrill Hotel and Conference Center has only been in Muscatine about four years, it has quickly become a mainstay along the riverfront and was recently featured on the “Only In Your State” Web site as one of the “best hotels in the entire world.”

General manager Lee Belfield says he credits the success of the Merrill to the outstanding team of people working at the hotel. He said while the building is beautiful and was specifically designed to blend into the streetscape, it is the people who really bring the Merrill to life.

“We get lots and lots of compliments about their performance,” he said of the workers. “I’ve worked literally coast to coast, Tampa to Seattle and lots of places in between, and the Midwest is the most hospitable of any place I’ve been. Muscatine has the nicest people I have ever worked with.”

The $42 million Merrill Hotel project was announced in 2015 as one of only seven projects in the state to be awarded funds from the Iowa Reinvestment District program. It was a project designed to help revitalize Muscatine. The opening ribbon was cut on the motel April 12, 2018. The project is named for Stanley Merrill Howe, a Muscatine native and one-time president, chairman and chief executive officer of what is now HNI Corp. The four-star boutique hotel, at 119 W. Mississippi Drive features 122 guest rooms, a fitness center and saltwater pool, full-service restaurant, parking garage and 12,000 square feet of meeting space. It is the only venue in the state to be accepted into the International Association of Conference Centers. Other features include an outdoor sculpture garden, plus covered and heated walkways between the hotel and Pearlview Condominium building, so guests can walk to restaurants in the building. There is also a walkway off of 2nd Street to west of the parking garage.

AAA has also awarded The Merrill Hotel & Conference Center a four diamond rating. The designation is a ranking that AAA uses to assess the amenities available at the hotels in a given area. One diamond is graded "budget-oriented;" five is classified as "ultimate luxury."

Belfield commented the future of the Merrill looks bright. With the COVID-19 health crisis impacting the hotel industry, he said 2022 is the first real year of normal guest usage. He commented with a laugh “I don’t know what normal is.”

He said over the last year the Merrill has seen a resurgence in business and is looking forward to a strong Muscatine presence in the future.