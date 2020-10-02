MHS choir students continue to practice and perform thanks to Singers masks

MUSCATINE – In August, Teale Burford, associate director of choral activities at MHS, asked the community to help her and her students safely perform by helping make special masks for them.
Nearly two months later, the MHS choir students are getting back to singing, thanks to Burford and her volunteers.
Burford said she needed over 400 special masks for the choir students in grades 7 through 12.
These masks, designed by Canadian performer and teacher Joan Fearnley with its pattern made widely available by the Broadway Relief Project, offered a few extra inches in front of the wearer’s face to allow a singer’s sound to resonate instead of muffling it.
“(Fearnley) especially designed it for singers and performers, so it is very specific in its design and construction and not as straight-forward as the regular Olson or pleated masks that we wear day-to-day,” Burford said, “Because of that, it does take longer to make, but it’s worth every minute!”
Once Burford received the materials she needed, thanks to both donations and an $850 grant from the Community Foundation of Greater Muscatine, she said that it only took her and 20 volunteers about a month to get more than 400 masks made and issued to students.
Burford says student response has been positive, with some students asking if they could wear these masks all day.
“They like that there is more space in the mask, which gives them the opportunity to hear themselves better, breathe more easily, and project more efficiently,” she said.
She hopes to make additional masks for other students. “If anyone is willing to donate cloth masks, we will happily take them and give them away to our students.”
Burford has incorporated other safety guidelines in her choir rooms. This includes making sure the students are sitting in the same spots each day and always six feet apart, as well as disinfecting the classroom every morning after practice.
“With the Sani-Spritz that is used by the school district, all chairs, light switches, stands, door handles and other high touch-points are disinfected,” she said.
The school has also limited their practice time to 30 minutes per rehearsal to reduce the risk of transmission, along with encouraging students to wear their masks properly and sanitize their hands when entering a room or after touching their mask.
“The goal is to help them get into good habits in order to keep each other safe, building a community that holds the well-being of our friends and colleagues in the highest regard,” Burford said. She has also created what she calls “Feelings Friday”, where each Friday she allows students time to talk about how they’re feeling and what they’d like to get off their chest.
“This is something used by teachers everywhere, but found implementing it into my Friday rehearsals especially appropriate given what we’re all facing on a day-to-day basis,” she said. “By doing this, we’re normalizing this kind of dialogue and introspection. Through these brief conversations, we are demonstrating that we share many similar experiences and are not alone in them, and that it’s okay to talk about and recognize those emotions.”
For those who would like to support the Muscatine Choral Boosters, they can purchase a Booster Partnership Pass, available at different dollar-amount levels. Booster Discount Cards will also be available for $20 in Mid-October, and can be used at local businesses. Donations made directly to the Boosters will also be accepted. For further updates, visit the MHS Choirs Facebook and Twitter pages.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!