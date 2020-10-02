MHS choir students continue to practice and perform thanks to Singers masks

“They like that there is more space in the mask, which gives them the opportunity to hear themselves better, breathe more easily, and project more efficiently,” she said.

She hopes to make additional masks for other students. “If anyone is willing to donate cloth masks, we will happily take them and give them away to our students.”

Burford has incorporated other safety guidelines in her choir rooms. This includes making sure the students are sitting in the same spots each day and always six feet apart, as well as disinfecting the classroom every morning after practice.

“With the Sani-Spritz that is used by the school district, all chairs, light switches, stands, door handles and other high touch-points are disinfected,” she said.

The school has also limited their practice time to 30 minutes per rehearsal to reduce the risk of transmission, along with encouraging students to wear their masks properly and sanitize their hands when entering a room or after touching their mask.