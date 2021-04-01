MHS class ‘takes over’ National Geographic Instagram, spotlights student-made podcast

“We’ve also attempted to weave together a cohesive narrative arc that spans across the entire seven-episode season,” Hansen said. “Students also decided to begin and end our season with the history of Muscatine.”

Although the class has had to adapt with scheduling and timing conflicts caused by COVID-19, Hansen said that students have continued working on polishing and editing their season two episodes despite the season being over.

“We just didn’t have the time we needed, and students wanted to do their stories justice,” she said.

With another podcast, this one focusing on eastern Rwanda’s Akagera National Park and how the people there use storytelling as a conservation method, also already in-progress, Hansen said her goal is to continue producing new “Locally Global” episodes with each new Model UN class.

When asked about why this project was so important to her and why she wanted to keep assigning it to students, Hansen said podcasting was not only a way for her class to explore interesting narratives and learn about the UN and their goals, but was also an accessible way to compel people in the community and beyond to “take action on the issues we cared about.