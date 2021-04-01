MHS class ‘takes over’ National Geographic Instagram, spotlights student-made podcast

MUSCATINE – Two years ago, Muscatine High School teacher Rachel Hansen decided to make writing and recording podcasts with her students a regular part of her world Model UN class.
Since then, this podcast project has only grown, and this week Hansen and her class had a chance to share their work with nearly 600,000 listeners.
In honor of Women’s History Month, National Geographic’s Instagram account (@insidenatgeo) gave its account to four different teachers throughout this week, allowing these teachers a chance teach about women’s history and share related projects they’ve done with their class.
Already a National Geographic Certified Educator, Hansen was selected as one of the four teachers.
“The account highlights the work of National Geographic Explorers who have received a grant from their non-profit organization,” she said. “I have received two grants from National Geographic to do podcasting ... and this takeover highlights our work in the classroom.”
On March 31, Hansen used her ‘takeover’ of the @insidenatgeo Instagram account to post clips from four episodes of her student-created podcast, “Locally Global,” that focused on women from both the past and present.
These podcast topics included local historical figure Susan Clark, Executive Director Rosa Mendosa from the Diversity Service Center of Iowa, the efforts of Batak women in the Philippines and how they founded Cleopatra’s Needle Nature Preserve, and Washington’s Lummi Nation, a group that focuses on releasing captive whales back into the wild.
Along with spotlighting these women and groups specifically, these episodes also took a look at issues relating to them, such as quality education, the history of educational inequality in the U.S., the migrant community of Muscatine, and the perspective of Indigenous communities such as the Lummi Nation and the Batak tribe.
“Locally Global” had a 17-episode first season that focused on the UN Sustainable Developmental Goals (SDG) and how it related to both a local and global context.
“Each student produced a full-length episode, with each episode featuring one of the 17 UN SDGs,” Hansen said. “Students interviewed a local and a global expert on each goal.”
Additionally, episodes also highlighted various local organizations and programs, such as the Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Y’s Fearlessly Girl program, while also highlighting global stories and issues that could be connected to the local stories. The podcast’s first season was also a collaboration with photojournalist Gena Steffens as part of an Educator-Explorer Exchange.
“Students chose their topic of interest, investigated it relentlessly, edited each other’s work and produced their podcast episode,” Hansen said. “It was an incredible semester-long endeavor.”
With the second season already on its way, the class has since shifted focus towards the overlapping of Indigenous rights and the UN Global Goals.
“We’ve also attempted to weave together a cohesive narrative arc that spans across the entire seven-episode season,” Hansen said. “Students also decided to begin and end our season with the history of Muscatine.”
Although the class has had to adapt with scheduling and timing conflicts caused by COVID-19, Hansen said that students have continued working on polishing and editing their season two episodes despite the season being over.
“We just didn’t have the time we needed, and students wanted to do their stories justice,” she said.
With another podcast, this one focusing on eastern Rwanda’s Akagera National Park and how the people there use storytelling as a conservation method, also already in-progress, Hansen said her goal is to continue producing new “Locally Global” episodes with each new Model UN class.
When asked about why this project was so important to her and why she wanted to keep assigning it to students, Hansen said podcasting was not only a way for her class to explore interesting narratives and learn about the UN and their goals, but was also an accessible way to compel people in the community and beyond to “take action on the issues we cared about.
“Oral storytelling is as old as humans themselves,” Hansen said. “For thousands of years, humans have been using stories to inform, educate, entertain and pass down important knowledge. There’s an art form to good, responsible storytelling, and podcasting is a great way to move a large audience to action.”