MHS Drama Department to perform 'Leaving Iowa' this weekend, stream available

MUSCATINE — In keeping with its annual tradition, the Muscatine High School Drama Department will be providing audiences, both in-person and online, with a fall play.
The MHS Drama Department will be performing “Leaving Iowa”, a comedy focused on all of the ups and downs of both road trips and families, Nov. 6 and 7 at 7 p.m.
This will the first performance from the school’s drama department since the pandemic began earlier this year in March. Anyone wishing to attend the performance will need to purchase their tickets and reserve seats in advance. No tickets will be sold at the door but can be purchased online up to 15 minutes before show time.
MHS is also offering a livestream option for those who would rather social distance or watch at home. With Chad Bishop and MCC Studio handling the camera work, drama teacher Rene Mauck expects the stream will be high quality.
“This will be the first time we have ever live streamed a show, and I am very excited about it,” Mauck said. “It has been a learning curve to manage the technology, but I am using the BookTix Live service and they have made it very user friendly.”
In-person tickets will be $5 while the livestreaming pass will be $9. Either ticket can be purchased on muscatinehs.booktix.com.
When asked why the school wasn’t streaming the show for free through YouTube, Mauck said that while many rights holders for certain productions are offering the rights to stream their shows during the pandemic, this stream must be legally streamed through a service that allows guests to purchase a pass to watch the show.
“One of the best things about this is the ability for people who are out of our area to watch the show,” she said. “Anyone, anywhere can buy the pass and watch the show.”
There are also plenty of in-person seats still available, with the MHS auditorium allowing 45% of its seats to be used for audience members. Audience members are asked to wear masks for the entire performance.
When asked what her students thought of having a less-than-full house to perform for, Mauck said that she didn’t think they cared too much about the size of their audience.
“The students are seriously just so grateful that they get to do a fall play," she said. "One of the things I’m so proud of is how the students have adapted and disciplined themselves to stay healthy and safe."
Along with having early mitigation strategies such as having shorter and less frequent rehearsals, Mauck and her students have kept to strict guidelines such as wearing masks and sanitizing hands and props.
“We have restrictions for people in the dressing rooms – only two at a time – and the cast is spread out backstage, and are not allowed to gather in the wings,” she said.
The students also do their hair and makeup at home before they arrive.
Even with these unusual circumstances for a fall play, Mauck believes that the students in her department have had a great experience. Mauck also hopes to either perform a spring musical or a spring play in April, with this decision being made in January.
“(The students) have been wonderful to work with and I am so proud of the production,” Mauck said. “It feels like a real victory to get to this weekend. The show is just so funny and entertaining and this cast is just so good. I know I’m biased, but it will be well worth the effort to come and see it or buy a pass and watch it from home.”
