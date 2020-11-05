MHS Drama Department to perform 'Leaving Iowa' this weekend, stream available

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“One of the best things about this is the ability for people who are out of our area to watch the show,” she said. “Anyone, anywhere can buy the pass and watch the show.”

There are also plenty of in-person seats still available, with the MHS auditorium allowing 45% of its seats to be used for audience members. Audience members are asked to wear masks for the entire performance.

When asked what her students thought of having a less-than-full house to perform for, Mauck said that she didn’t think they cared too much about the size of their audience.

“The students are seriously just so grateful that they get to do a fall play," she said. "One of the things I’m so proud of is how the students have adapted and disciplined themselves to stay healthy and safe."

Along with having early mitigation strategies such as having shorter and less frequent rehearsals, Mauck and her students have kept to strict guidelines such as wearing masks and sanitizing hands and props.

“We have restrictions for people in the dressing rooms – only two at a time – and the cast is spread out backstage, and are not allowed to gather in the wings,” she said.

The students also do their hair and makeup at home before they arrive.