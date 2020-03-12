MHS Key Club raises money for Diversity Center through talent show

MUSCATINE - From singing and dancing to comedy and playing instruments, there’s no denying that Muscatine High School (MHS) is full of talent.

On Thursday, MHS held their fourth annual Talent Show to the delight of both students and faculty as they watched their classmates give it their all.

Each year, based on the judging by a panel of MHS staff, five lucky students are awarded 1st, 2nd and 3rd place as well as a Most Unique and a Crowd Favorite. These prizes not only receive the recognitions, but also cash prizes or gift certificates.

Among the talent this year, there was McKenzie Lofgren and Ryan Lukkarinen. Both of these students are seniors and have been in all four MHS Talent Shows, while Lukkarinen having participated in yearly talent shows since he was in the 6th Grade. He played Billy Joel’s ‘Piano Man’ while McKenzie sang ‘Kindergarten Love Song’.

Lukkarinen called it an honor to be in all four Talent Shows. “It really feels surreal being here one last time, considering I’ll be off to St. Ambrose after this. I’m going to miss all these awesome people.” He chose his piece thinking that it would be more popular and recognizable with the show’s audience. As for whether or not he wins, he said that he just likes having the opportunity to perform.