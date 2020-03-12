MHS Key Club raises money for Diversity Center through talent show

MUSCATINE - From singing and dancing to comedy and playing instruments, there’s no denying that Muscatine High School (MHS) is full of talent.
On Thursday, MHS held their fourth annual Talent Show to the delight of both students and faculty as they watched their classmates give it their all.
Each year, based on the judging by a panel of MHS staff, five lucky students are awarded 1st, 2nd and 3rd place as well as a Most Unique and a Crowd Favorite. These prizes not only receive the recognitions, but also cash prizes or gift certificates.
Among the talent this year, there was McKenzie Lofgren and Ryan Lukkarinen. Both of these students are seniors and have been in all four MHS Talent Shows, while Lukkarinen having participated in yearly talent shows since he was in the 6th Grade. He played Billy Joel’s ‘Piano Man’ while McKenzie sang ‘Kindergarten Love Song’.
Lukkarinen called it an honor to be in all four Talent Shows. “It really feels surreal being here one last time, considering I’ll be off to St. Ambrose after this. I’m going to miss all these awesome people.” He chose his piece thinking that it would be more popular and recognizable with the show’s audience. As for whether or not he wins, he said that he just likes having the opportunity to perform.
Lofgren meanwhile chose her performance song due to how funny and happy it was. “It’s about a little girl who doesn’t really know how to express her feelings but is trying really hard.” She has sang in every talent show as well as in summer talent shows. “It’s really nice to see the different people doing the Talent Show with me and seeing them grow throughout the years.” Lofgren also enjoys performing in front of her classmates.
Other memorable acts this year were a Teacher Tik-Tok dance performance, impressive solo dance routines, an original rap, plenty of singers and musical pieces, and even a performance by Jazz Etc. and River City Rhythm.
Of course, this show isn’t only a chance to show off the many talents that the MHS student body has, but it’s also an opportunity to raise money for charity. The MHS Key Club hosts the Talent Show each year and two of its members, Pratibha Khatri and Yazmin Rangel, were this year’s show coordinators.
As for this year’s charity, the Key Club chose the Diversity Service Center of Iowa. The Diversity Service Center is focused on improving the quality of life for immigrants in both the state and in Muscatine, whether that’s by providing information, offering social services or developing the economy.
“This year we decided to stay local so we’d have a bigger impact when we make our donation,” Khatri said, “We thought donating to the Diversity Center was really fitting for us because half our school has experienced immigration in some way or are impacted by it.”
“We wanted to target something that was in our school, something that effected all our students,” said Rangel, “It’s a very good thing to donate to (the Diversity Center) especially since they don’t have a lot of things coming in and they’re very big. It’s not just Muscatine – the money we’re donating to them is going to make an impact everywhere.”
While every student who had stepped on the stage Thursday morning was a star in their own way, in the end the big winner of this year’s Talent Show was CJ Gibson, who did a stand-up comedy routine. He received $100. Olivia Bastin and McKenzie Lofgren won Second and Third Place respectively while Esther Sogbeh won Crowd Favorite and Damir Brown took Most Unique.
And, thanks to the students' generosity, the Key Club was able to raise $42,500 for the Diversity Center. “I think Key Club in general is really happy that we’re getting word about our efforts out and that we’re giving attention to the Diversity Center,” Khatri said, “Not everyone knows about what they are, and we’re really happy that we’re making a difference.”