MHS Orchestra cancels their European tour amid COVID-19 concerns

MUSCATINE - Just a few months ago, the 50 young musicians of the Muscatine High School Orchestra were preparing to go overseas for the group’s first European Tour.
Now, it seems that the group will have to settle for a stay-cation, not due to lack of funds but because of an infamous virus that has just started making an impact in Europe and the U.S.
This week, the Muscatine Community School District announced that due to the COVID-19 (or Coronavirus) and the health concerns that it’s raised outside of the country, all school-sponsored international travel would be suspended and postponed indefinitely.
According to Superintendent Jerry Riibe, the District has decided to follow the recommendations from the Iowa Department of Public Health as well as the Centers for Disease Control in regards to any overseas travel. The IDPH is also recommending that schools consider postponing trips within the U.S. well if they feel these trips pose any COVID-19 exposure risk.
You have free articles remaining.
While it was not considered a school district trip, it was decided by vote Tuesday evening that the MHS Orchestra’s European Tour would be cancelled as well. The trip would have taken the 50 orchestra students to Germany, Czech Republic and Austria to perform.
“It was determined at that time by students and their parents that they would like to cancel this tour,” said Orchestra Boosters President Jennifer Nollette-Lofgren, “The Boosters are working with their Travel Agent on recouping some of the investment the families put into this program.” It is unknown if the MHS Orchestra will attempt another European tour in the future.
Earlier this week, another high school orchestra in Cleveland, Ohio canceled their European trip due to COVID-19 concerns. That school would have gone to Austria, France, and Abu Dhabi – cities where they are already cancelling large scale events such as marathons and music festivals.
While Italy and Iran are the only countries in Europe that the CDC is discouraging unnecessary travel to, cases of COVID-19 were found in other European countries such as France and Germany. Many other states are also cancelling trips overseas or trips that involve air travel, as well as large scale events.
As for the MHS, Lofgren said that orchestra students will be meeting Wednesday to decide if they will go forward with a Community Tour Performance that was originally scheduled for Thursday, March 12. “If so, they will be looking to secure a performance venue and the public will be informed of that decision.” Currently, this decision is unknown.