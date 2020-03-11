MHS Orchestra cancels their European tour amid COVID-19 concerns

MUSCATINE - Just a few months ago, the 50 young musicians of the Muscatine High School Orchestra were preparing to go overseas for the group’s first European Tour.

Now, it seems that the group will have to settle for a stay-cation, not due to lack of funds but because of an infamous virus that has just started making an impact in Europe and the U.S.

This week, the Muscatine Community School District announced that due to the COVID-19 (or Coronavirus) and the health concerns that it’s raised outside of the country, all school-sponsored international travel would be suspended and postponed indefinitely.

According to Superintendent Jerry Riibe, the District has decided to follow the recommendations from the Iowa Department of Public Health as well as the Centers for Disease Control in regards to any overseas travel. The IDPH is also recommending that schools consider postponing trips within the U.S. well if they feel these trips pose any COVID-19 exposure risk.

While it was not considered a school district trip, it was decided by vote Tuesday evening that the MHS Orchestra’s European Tour would be cancelled as well. The trip would have taken the 50 orchestra students to Germany, Czech Republic and Austria to perform.