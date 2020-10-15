MHS reports 6th positive COVID-19 case, changes policy regarding gaiters and face shields

MUSCATINE — Muscatine Community School District reported Wednesday evening a positive COVID-19 case at Muscatine High School.
It is the 12th case in the district, both current and recovered, and sixth at MHS.
While in-person classes will continue as normal, following the report, the school district announced that it would change its policy on masks, gaiters and face shields immediately.
A note sent to students and their families said the decision was made using the most current and up-to-date information from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as well as Muscatine County Public Health.
The district also has determined that wearing “gaiters,” which are more like bandanas than actual face masks, as well as wearing face shields without a mask underneath are “no longer considered sufficient protection against the COVID-19 virus.”
“Because this experience with COVID-19 is brand new for all of us from the CDC level to each individual in our community, the recommendations are going to change as events occur and we gain more experience,” Holly Barrett, clinical manager for public health, said.
Barrett explained that in August, when schools began to reopen, the CDC did not specifically address gaiters or face shields, with the consensus being that any face covering was better than none. That also gave students options to choose which type of face covering would be easier for them to manage.
“However, gaiters have not historically been made as covering the mouth and nose for a communicable disease, and the CDC is finding the quality is varied,” Barrett said, “As we have learned more from the CDC and their ongoing evaluation of masks and face coverings, it has been recently updated on their website that the CDC does not recommend the use of gaiters at this time, with the effectiveness of them being unknown.”
As such, all students and staff throughout the district must wear a proper face mask. Those who would also like to wear a gaiter or face shield may continue to do so, but only if they wear a face mask underneath.
The statement sent by the school district continues, “If your family only has invested in gaiters or face shields for protection, rest assured that masks will be provided by the school district as students enter the high school.” Additionally, those with medical issues that would make wearing a face mask difficult must contact the principal of their school.
“It has not been requested that Public Health needs to step in to assist in supply support,” Barrett said, adding that the schools have received funding to support the purchase of masks, “If that comes up in the future, we will certainly be there to support the schools and work with all of our resource capabilities to ensure the safety of the students in our county.”
Barrett also noted that for families buying either disposable or reusable masks, which can be found at most stores and pharmacies, they should pay attention to the sizes they are purchasing to ensure that the mask fits properly over both the nose and mouth. She also encouraged teachers to educate their students who may be frustrated with the change as to why masks are the most effective option at this time.
“The more education we can provide, the more understanding and cooperative students will be during this time,” she said, “Masks are a huge change to our daily lives for most of us, especially students, so it is highly important that for any age of the student, that they see their own caregivers, teachers and adults they interact with are also wearing a mask.”
