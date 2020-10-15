MHS reports 6th positive COVID-19 case, changes policy regarding gaiters and face shields

“However, gaiters have not historically been made as covering the mouth and nose for a communicable disease, and the CDC is finding the quality is varied,” Barrett said, “As we have learned more from the CDC and their ongoing evaluation of masks and face coverings, it has been recently updated on their website that the CDC does not recommend the use of gaiters at this time, with the effectiveness of them being unknown.”

As such, all students and staff throughout the district must wear a proper face mask. Those who would also like to wear a gaiter or face shield may continue to do so, but only if they wear a face mask underneath.

The statement sent by the school district continues, “If your family only has invested in gaiters or face shields for protection, rest assured that masks will be provided by the school district as students enter the high school.” Additionally, those with medical issues that would make wearing a face mask difficult must contact the principal of their school.