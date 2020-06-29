MHS staff hopes for sunny evening skies as they prepare for their 2020 graduation ceremony

In addition, there will be several new safety protocols to be put in place to help assure as much safety as possible, such as social distancing and the graduating students wearing masks. If a student doesn’t have a mask already, they will be provided one. “Once they are seated, students will have the opportunity to remove their masks, if they wish,” Hogenson said, “So, for a predominant amount of the experience, they won’t have to have those on.”

There will only be one official entrance and exit into the stadium/auditorium. For families, masks are not required, but hand sanitizer will be made available. Additionally, there will be no hand-off of the diplomas. “Instead they will be on a small table, and they’ll pick it up from there so there’s not going to be any chance of transmission from that,” Hogenson said.

There will be a minimum of six feet between every graduate as well as between every family group in the bleachers. Families are asked to stay seated for the entire ceremony. “With appropriate distancing, we believe that four family members per senior will provide an appropriate level of safety for everyone.” Once the ceremony ends, guests will be dismissed by sections to help reduce congestion at the only exit. People are also reminded not to bring air horns or cowbells, as well as to stay hydrated in precaution of the heat expected that day.