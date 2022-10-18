Midterm elections matter. NBC news says “plan your vote”.

Elections are job interviews. Would you hire someone for your company who did not believe in its purpose/product AND actively campaigned against it? That is like the candidates on tv you see who bad-mouth government. The right amount of government is vital- do our Muscatine Ft. Meyers friends need government’s help with their current clean up? Seeking to improve and make more efficient is a different matter. Just like other products (You wouldn’t buy prescription drugs solely by big pharma’s advocacy), don’t rely on tv ads for your candidate information. Many have ½ truths and some out-right lies. It is often difficult to tell the difference other than the “bad-toned” ones which I don’t trust at all. Seek out other information in the next few weeks, directly from candidates you are deciding about. Don’t’ rely on social media either.