Midterm elections matter. NBC news says “plan your vote”.

Elections are job interviews. Would you hire someone for your company who did not believe in its purpose/product AND actively campaigned against it? That is like the candidates on tv you see who bad-mouth government. The right amount of government is vital- do our Muscatine Ft. Meyers friends need government’s help with their current clean up? Seeking to improve and make more efficient is a different matter. Just like other products (You wouldn’t buy prescription drugs solely by big pharma’s advocacy), don’t rely on tv ads for your candidate information. Many have ½ truths and some out-right lies. It is often difficult to tell the difference other than the “bad-toned” ones which I don’t trust at all. Seek out other information in the next few weeks, directly from candidates you are deciding about. Don’t’ rely on social media either.
Think about what candidates have done and as much about their “why” as much as a specific policy idea. Who would their policies benefit? Does that fit with your values? Tax cuts always sound great but who gets them- are they “significant” and do they need them? What are the unintended consequences of the policy?
Look for your polling place ahead of time at the Muscatine Auditor and know the new rules for voting. To shape our future, your vote is needed. Plan your vote.
Kris Weis