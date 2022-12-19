MidWestOne honored as Best Small Bank

MidWestOne Bank has announced that, for the second year in a row, it has been recognized in Newsweek Magazine’s 2023 America’s Best Banks and named Best Small Bank in Iowa.

According to a news release from MidWestOne, Newsweek has partnered with Lending Tree, an online loan marketplace and comparison site for financial services, to compile the Best Banks list. The selections were based on evaluating 50 factors including the ability to help customers make the most of every dollar and to offer advice to meet customers’ financial needs. The article’s goal is to help the reader get a better sense of the new banking environment amid rising inflation and to find an institution that best suits their needs.

“We are honored that for the second consecutive year we’ve been recognized as one of America’s best banks and the Best Small Bank in Iowa,” MidWestOne Bank CEO Chip Reeves said. “Taking care of our customers and those that should be continues to be our biggest priority. We appreciate our loyal customers and outstanding employees. Without them such awards would not be possible.”

“Finding an institution that offers bigger incentives, like cashback or other rewards programs and fewer-than-average fees, also ranks highly for customers on the hunt for a new bank this year, a J.D. Power survey found,” The Newsweek article said, citing the average interest in the United States in 2022 was 0.06% and an 8.2% increase in customer prices. The article was written to best help bank customers determine the best banks for their needs.

MidWestOne President and COO Len Devaisher said the client experience was the top priority for the bank.

“To ensure a superior experience, MidWestOne practices five operating principles: take good care of our customers; hire and retain excellent employees; always conduct yourself with the upmost integrity; work as one team; and learn constantly so we can continuously improve. We are grateful for our more than 800 employees who believe in our mission and model our core principles.”

MidWestOne runs 56 branches in Iowa, Colorado, Minnesota, Wisconsin and Florida.