Earlier this week, signage was put into place announcing First National Bank has officially become MidWestOne Bank. The merger officially happened Sept. 12. It was announced last year that MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. the parent company of MidWestOne would acquire Iowa First Bancshares Corp., the parent company of First National Bank of Muscatine. According to a news release, the agreement will broaden MidWestOne’s footprint into the important and growing Muscatine market and provide key resources to support Muscatine’s future growth. MidWestOne operates 56 banking offices in Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Florida and Colorado.
MidWestOne signs placed
