The rainy afternoon at the State Marching Band Festival seemed symbolic of a rainy marching season, but not even bad weather could keep the attitude of the Mighty Muskie Marching Band down.
On Saturday, the Muscatine High School stadium hosted the IHSMA State Marching Band Festival, one of the biggest marching band contests of the season. Nineteen high school bands from Eastern and Central Iowa performed, with the Mighty Muskies being the final band of the day. The 2019 MHS marching show was called “Silk Road”, featuring Rimsky-Korsakov’s “Scheherazade”, Ellington’s “Caravan”, and Saint-Saëns’ “Bacchanale”. The show was arranged by Ted Reicher.
“I really enjoy that the show has a jazz piece in it,” Andrew Kundel, a junior and one of the four Drum Majors in the band this year, said. “It’s cool to hear everyone playing it.”
His bandmates called this year’s show different from the past, surprising and memorable for the audience.
“Others are really excited too, and we’re all excited to host State this year," Kundel said.
Jeff Heid, director of the MHS band, was confident the band would do well that day.
“Having State here locally helps a lot,” Heid said. “It attracts a lot of people from all over to come visit our local stadium.”
While weather issues have plagued a good portion of the season and practices and contests were cancelled, he still thought the show came together well.
“We’re ready to perform, and we’re also ready to get out of the rain.”
“The weather hasn’t hindered us at all,” sophomore Adrianna Riker said. “Because of all the days we’ve missed, people have put in the extra effort and pushed themselves to work harder to get where we need to be.”
Her first State competition, Riker was nervous, but excited. “Band is just a great experience, and any middle schoolers thinking about joining should definitely join.”
Another band student, senior Abby Haller, called marching band a great environment to be in.
“We’re all so close, there’s always someone to go to if you need a friend or someone to hang out with," Haller said. “I feel like we’ve been constantly improving. We’ve spent a lot of time practicing and we’ve all put in a lot of dedication to be here every day.”
The hard work, dedication and support found throughout the MHS Marching Band paid off when they earned a Division I rating for their state performance, making this the 15th year in a row they've earned this rating. The band also earned second place at their Clinton competition that night.
State usually marks the end of the marching season, but the band will offer a special surprise at halftime during the final football game on Friday, October 25.
“Mr. (Lee) Plummer has written a new show for the band to do at the last game, and the kids are really looking forward to it,” Heid said.
