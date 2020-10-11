Mike Ruby to chair Muscatine County's Salvation Army Advisory Board

MUSCATINE – “I remember dropping coins in the kettle 60 years ago, using money that I had earned from delivering papers,” said Mike Ruby.
Several decades later, he’s still doing what he can to help the Salvation Army succeed in their locally-based mission.
At the beginning of October, it was announced that Mike Ruby would be stepping in as the Chair of the advisory board for the Salvation Army of Muscatine County. Ruby will replace Josie Wahl, who resigned due to a change in employment.
“It’s a big responsibility, but it’s also an opportunity to serve others," Ruby said. "I strongly believe that part of living a quality life is to serve others, and this has just so happened to have come along at the right time in my life that I have the time, energy and commitment for it. The doors were open to serve, and I just felt very strongly that I needed to answer that call.”
Rub, a Muscatine local, has made a career out of working for nonprofits, both in paid positions and in volunteer positions.
Even in his retirement, he still makes an effort to serve when he can. While he may not be a lieutenant, he says that the Salvation Army is still a big part of his life.
“I have volunteered to ring the bell for the Red Kettle Campaign for more than 20 years,” he said. “I’ve always had great admiration for the good work that the Salvation Army does, not only around the world but right here in Muscatine County, especially in the last few years.”
Since 2018, Ruby has been involved with the Salvation Army advisory board. He also served as chairman of the Christmas Committee in 2019, a year that saw very successful numbers in terms of donations during the holiday kettle drive.
“The experience from last year gave me a lot of experience and a lot of confidence that we can continue this momentum for raising significant funds for our annual Red Kettle Campaign,” Ruby said.
He acknowledges this year will be more challenging due to the current pandemic and the limitations that this has put on the Salvation Army.
“We are still going to have the red kettles out throughout the county, but the rules and restrictions that the National Salvation Army Organization has placed on that process is going to impact the bell ringers,” he continued, “So we are asking all residents of Muscatine to give very serious consideration to sending a generous check to the local Salvation Army office in order to help us reach our $190,000 goal.”
Last year, the Red Kettle Campaign raised about $182,000, according to Ruby. With how much attention and visibility the Muscatine County Salvation Army has received since that campaign, Ruby believes that it is still possible to meet their 2020 goal despite the added challenge. “We’ll just have to wait and see.”
Muscatine’s Salvation Army serves the entire county, not just one city, he said. “We will have active workers throughout the county raising funds so that they can be used to serve deserving residents throughout the year,” he said.
“This year, more than ever, the need has definitely been great, and we are committed to doing whatever we can as a board, working very closely with Lt. Greg and Liz Bock to help them serve the residents as well as we possibly can. I have a very capable and experienced advisory board to work with… and I feel very comfortable coming into this position. I take it very seriously, and we will hopefully make the Salvation Army bigger, better, bolder and more effective than ever before.”
