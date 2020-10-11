Mike Ruby to chair Muscatine County's Salvation Army Advisory Board

MUSCATINE – “I remember dropping coins in the kettle 60 years ago, using money that I had earned from delivering papers,” said Mike Ruby.

Several decades later, he’s still doing what he can to help the Salvation Army succeed in their locally-based mission.

At the beginning of October, it was announced that Mike Ruby would be stepping in as the Chair of the advisory board for the Salvation Army of Muscatine County. Ruby will replace Josie Wahl, who resigned due to a change in employment.

“It’s a big responsibility, but it’s also an opportunity to serve others," Ruby said. "I strongly believe that part of living a quality life is to serve others, and this has just so happened to have come along at the right time in my life that I have the time, energy and commitment for it. The doors were open to serve, and I just felt very strongly that I needed to answer that call.”

Rub, a Muscatine local, has made a career out of working for nonprofits, both in paid positions and in volunteer positions.

Even in his retirement, he still makes an effort to serve when he can. While he may not be a lieutenant, he says that the Salvation Army is still a big part of his life.

