Mild flooding from Iowa and Cedar Rivers causes slight concern while a dry July is expected

A flood warning was also issued for the Iowa River in Wapello on Sunday, which will remain in effect until Thursday evening. According to the National Weather Service, at 7 p.m. on June 28, the river was at 24 feet and steady, three feet above the start of the flood stage and expected to affect residents near the Highway 61 bridge through minor flooding. The water is forecast to fall Thursday evening.

“The main flooding was mostly on the Mississippi River in the spring, and of course there’s been some really heavy rain the past couple weeks across Northeast Iowa and part of Eastern Iowa… so the Cedar River’s been in flood recently, but everything now is starting to come down,” said Meteorologist John Haase.

Currently, the National Weather Service isn’t seeing any huge storms, and while there is still a chance for isolated ones, they aren’t expected to severely affect any rivers. Temperatures may also help keep flooding chances low. “As the weeks progress, we get into a hotter and dryer pattern for a while,” Haase said, “It’s really a blocked out pattern where it’s potentially going to be 90 degrees for two weeks. There’s not too much in the way of rain, so I think we’re in pretty good shape here at the moment.”