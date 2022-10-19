 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Minor arrested after high school vandalism

COLUMBUS JUNCTION – A juvenile identified as a student at Columbus High School has been arrested and charges have been filed in connection with a Monday morning vandalism of the school, which included damage to several windows, one entrance area, trophy cases, network cables and other items.

According to a press release from the district, the break in occurred early Monday and extensive vandalism was reported to six classrooms and three other commons or offices. All Columbus schools were cancelled Monday due to the vandalism, but were back in session Tuesday.

Columbus Junction Police Chief Donnie Orr said the vandalism was discovered when a family member of the suspect called the Louisa County Sheriff's office. He does not have a dollar value estimate of the damages done to the school. 

With the arrest of the student, school and law enforcement officials do not believe there is an ongoing threat to students or staff. The crisis team from Grant Wood Area Education Agency was present Tuesday to support students and staff. Cleaning and restoration has begun in full force, according to the release.

Schools superintendent Jeff Maeder could not be reached for further comment.

