Missing Muscatine teenager found safe in Minnesota

MUSCATINE — The Muscatine Police Department says a missing 14-year-old girl was found safe and her kidnapper had been arrested.

On Wednesday, May 6, 2020, the 14-year-old was reported missing to the Muscatine Police Department. Officers met with family members, gathering information and attempting to locate the teen at the homes of friends and relatives.

Thursday morning, the Investigative Unit of the Muscatine Police Department discovered she may have became connected with an adult man in Minnesota through social media. The unit enlisted the help of the Federal Bureau of Investigations out of the Quad Cities.

At about 4 p.m. that day, the missing female was found safe in St. Paul, Minn., with the man.

Luis Alfredo Moreira Bravo, 26, of Edina, Minn., was arrested in St. Paul by the FBI and the St. Paul Police Department. He has been charged in Iowa with kidnapping, first degree, and is also facing charges in Minnesota.

Muscatine Police Department, Federal Bureau of Investigations and the St. Paul Police Department are investigating.

