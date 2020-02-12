Missipi Brewing Company is raising money for a local car crash victim's family next Tuesday

MUSCATINE - The loss of a well-known Muscatine resident has effected friends and acquaintances alike, and for those who wish to help her family, they will be given another chance to do so.
On Tuesday, Feb. 18 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., the Missipi Brew will be hosting a fundraiser to benefit the Janowski family. Ruth Janowski died as the result of injuries sustained in an auto accident.
On January 28, it was reported that three people were injured in a crash on Iowa Highway 38 at 180th Street in Muscatine Tuesday afternoon, with one of these victims being Muscatine resident Ruth Janowski. Shortly after she was taken to University of Iowa hospital in critical condition, two online donation funds – a PayPal Pool and a GoFundMe – were set up by her family and an anonymous friend. Since then, the two funds have raised over $9,000 in total.
On Feb. 1 it was shared that Ruth Janowski had passed away at the hospital, leaving behind her husband, Ben Janowski, as well as the rest of her family and friends.
Shortly after this news broke, the Muscatine Pizza Ranch where Ruth worked changed their sign to read “We love you, Ruth” and “Thank you for your thoughts and prayers towards during this time”. On the restaurant’s Facebook page, they said that Ruth had been a member of their Pizza Ranch family and that “she will be missed more than words can express.”
While the crew at Pizza Ranch is hoping to keep Ruth’s memory alive, the Missipi Brewing Company is hoping to help raise more money for her loved ones to help them during this difficult time.
“I’m kind of close to Ben, and when I heard about what happened I just wanted to help out as much as I could,” said Manager Alex Armstrong, who’s organizing this fundraiser and who knew both Ben and Ruth. “She was awesome, and she’s been a customer of mine at the Brew in the past. She’s always been really nice and respectful… I feel like this is the least we can do to help her family.”
During the fundraiser, 20 percent of all sales will be donated to the Janowskis to help cover medical and other expenses. “Whatever we can do to help with medical bills or any other expenses that they have, because it’s a tough time and unexpected things come up,” Armstrong said, “and I don’t want him or her family to suffer even more than what they already have and not to stress about anything.”
All servers and bartenders at Missipi Brew will also be donating any and all tips they make that night to the Janowskis, and donation jars will also be set up for those who don’t wish to purchase anything. “We’re having good responses on Facebook so far… We’re just going to keep on pushing it and try to make it as big of an event as we possibly can.”
Missipi Brew is known for helping members of the community through various events, such as their annual taco-eating contest and their bachelor auction. “It’s just a great opportunity for us to help out.” Armstrong also contacted Ben before he organized this event to make sure that he was okay with it. “He’s very thankful, and he’s a good guy too, so I’m glad I can help him.”