Missipi Brewing Company is raising money for a local car crash victim's family next Tuesday

While the crew at Pizza Ranch is hoping to keep Ruth’s memory alive, the Missipi Brewing Company is hoping to help raise more money for her loved ones to help them during this difficult time.

“I’m kind of close to Ben, and when I heard about what happened I just wanted to help out as much as I could,” said Manager Alex Armstrong, who’s organizing this fundraiser and who knew both Ben and Ruth. “She was awesome, and she’s been a customer of mine at the Brew in the past. She’s always been really nice and respectful… I feel like this is the least we can do to help her family.”

During the fundraiser, 20 percent of all sales will be donated to the Janowskis to help cover medical and other expenses. “Whatever we can do to help with medical bills or any other expenses that they have, because it’s a tough time and unexpected things come up,” Armstrong said, “and I don’t want him or her family to suffer even more than what they already have and not to stress about anything.”

All servers and bartenders at Missipi Brew will also be donating any and all tips they make that night to the Janowskis, and donation jars will also be set up for those who don’t wish to purchase anything. “We’re having good responses on Facebook so far… We’re just going to keep on pushing it and try to make it as big of an event as we possibly can.”

Missipi Brew is known for helping members of the community through various events, such as their annual taco-eating contest and their bachelor auction. “It’s just a great opportunity for us to help out.” Armstrong also contacted Ben before he organized this event to make sure that he was okay with it. “He’s very thankful, and he’s a good guy too, so I’m glad I can help him.”

