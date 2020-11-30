 Skip to main content
Mississippi Drive corridor designers receive Urban Design award
MISSISSIPPI DRIVE CORRIDOR PROJECT

Mississippi Drive corridor designers receive Urban Design award

Roundabout

The City of Muscatine and the design team at Bolton & Menk, Inc. received the Urban Design Award from the Iowa Chapter of the American Planning Association (APA). The award is for the Mississippi Drive Corridor Reconstruction project.

MUSCATINE - The City of Muscatine and the design team at Bolton & Menk, Inc. have received the Urban Design Award from the Iowa Chapter of the American Planning Association (APA).

The award is for the Mississippi Drive Corridor Reconstruction project, which began in May 2017, and is intended to transform Muscatine's riverfront into a park and establish a connection between the river and Downtown Muscatine.

Once the park is realized, proponents say, it could re-ignite investment into the downtown district. The project will also make Mississippi Drive more pedestrian-friendly.

When designing the project, Bolton & Menk, Inc. took note of Muscatine's history, and how its riverfront became an amenity as the city grew. They also acknowledged how detrimental heavy traffic and lack of downtown connection is to accessibility.

Additionally, the design would be mindful of potential flooding and beautify the area.

The project include a roundabout creating an entryway to the area, and helping to move traffic.

The next phase of the project focus on the Grandview Avenue corridor and 2nd Street, and also will solve infrastructure and access management issues.

Plans for Riverfront Park are still in development, but the city thinks it will excite residents and visitors once it's complete.

