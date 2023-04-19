Along the Muscatine Riverfront, the Mississippi is getting higher and leaving its banks to settle in part of the riverfront's parking lot. According to the National Weather Service, all counties along the Mississippi are being impacted by the thawing of a snowpack in the upper Midwest. Major flooding is expected in Scott County. Motorists should not attempt to drive through flood water, and caution is recommended for those walking on riverbanks.
Mississippi River leaves its banks
