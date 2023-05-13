The Fisher of Clams won't need the life jacket much longer as the flood waters from the Mississippi River fall below 20 feet. On May 2, the Mississippi River crested in Muscatine at 22.5 feet, the seventh-highest flood on record. The river is expected to fall to moderate flood stage below 18 feet on Saturday.
Waters fall
Mississippi River waters return to banks
Flood waters receding Saturday, cleanup to begin along the river
With the Mississippi River falling below 20 feet, city workers began removing the HESCO wall that protected businesses along the riverfront fr…
With water levels finally beginning to retreat, Public Works crews had the chance to clean off the surface of Mad Creek Bridge before opening …