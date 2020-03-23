Mississippi Valley Blood Center encourages people to give blood

MUSCATINE — The Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center needs you.
“The use of blood at hospitals continues, no matter what,” said Kirby Winn, public relations manager. “A patient who has cancer or surgery or needs a blood transfusion is going to need that whether there’s a pandemic or not.”
It is this reason why it’s important to donate blood, and to follow procedures to donate effectively and safely.
Over the past few weeks, many Mississippi Valley blood drives that would have taken place at schools, churches and businesses have been cancelled as those places were closed to help prevent the spread of the new coronavirus.
“It’s a problem because about 60% of our blood supply comes from mobile blood drives,” said Winn, “The impact on our blood supply is tremendous.”
Donation centers in the Mississippi Valley Region are still operating, including in Muscatine, and are getting people to donate.
“We’re grateful for that,” he said, “We don’t know how long the pandemic will go on, and we don’t know how long our operations are going to be different in terms of blood collection and our calendars being impacted by those cancellations.”
While there is currently not a shortage in sight, Mississippi Valley is trying to avoid one in the future.
“We are adjusting to the situation as it comes… We will be very responsive and on top of the game, so to speak, should there be more widespread rates of infection in parts of our service region.”
Winn said those who wish to donate should make appointments instead of walking in, to allow for social distancing. This can be done by calling (563) 359-5401 or through the Mississippi Valley website or app.
“If we have too many people walk in at the same time, then we have too many people than we’d want to have in our donation center,” Winn explained, “Even though you’re coming to give blood, we still want to maintain appropriate social distancing.”
Appointments also help manage donor flow, assuring that the center has a steady income of donations throughout the weeks of the pandemic.
“Having a walk-in can not only create an issue of spacing between donors, but also a shelf life issue of that donation from the day it’s made,” Winn said, “We want to make sure we have a blood supply that’s good for the long haul, whatever that’s going to mean for this pandemic.”
The center is asking screening questions to assure the donor isn't at risk of having COVID-19, and is checking everyone's temperatures.
They are also increasing cleaning and sanitation efforts, and spacing donation chairs six feet apart. Residents should have eaten, had a full night’s rest and be well hydrated before donating.
“We really want to put the idea out there that blood donation is an approved and allowed activity even if you’re under a stay-at-home directive,” Winn said, “It has to continue for patient care, and we’re going out of our way to maintain a safe environment for donors. The challenge is to continue at the current pace for an indeterminate amount of time, and to adapt to the social distancing and in some cases the stay-at-home directives.”