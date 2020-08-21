Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center looking for help in recovering lost donations

MUSCATINE – The Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center (MVRBC) usually collects more than 3,500 units of blood each week.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, that number fell to about 3,200 donations per week in August 2020. Now, because of the damage caused by the devastating derecho storm that occurred on August 10, that number is expected to drop further.
Donor centers in Muscatine, Davenport and Iowa City all briefly lost power during the storm, and MVRBC facilities in Cedar Rapids were without power for days.
One Cedar Rapids donor center is expected to be closed indefinitely, while the Lindale Crossing location just reopened and mobile blood drives are limited by the pandemic.
MVRBC officials say Linn County will see a loss of at least 500 whole blood donations and 100 platelet donations.
“When we say lost donations, we mean the impact of closing our two donor centers in Cedar Rapids and most of our mobile blood drives being canceled,” Kirby Winn, manager of public relations said.
He equated 500 whole blood donations to a usual daily collection.
“So we’re trying to pick up the slack elsewhere.”
Winn said donated blood is always going out.
“That’s the challenge of the blood supply. No matter what happens, it’s being used,” he said. “We can’t just tell hospitals that we aren’t going to deliver because of a storm, there’s an expectation that it’s on the shelf or available no matter what.”
MVRBC Donor Center in Muscatine, next to Hy-Vee, is offering some extra incentives for donations. From Thursday, August 27 to Sunday, September 13, donors who make an appointment will receive a voucher for a $10 gift card and double points to spend in the Blood Center’s donor loyalty store, plus a 25 cent fuel saver from Hy-Vee.
“It takes people to give blood,” Winn said, “If it’s the difference for even just one person to come in or if we’re able to schedule a few more donors and they know how much they’re appreciated, then it helps a lot.”
Appointments are necessary. To schedule one, call 800-747-5401 or visit bloodcenter.org.
Donors are required to wear a face covering; paper masks will be provided for those who don’t have their own. Donors will go through a health screening.
