Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center looking for help in recovering lost donations

“That’s the challenge of the blood supply. No matter what happens, it’s being used,” he said. “We can’t just tell hospitals that we aren’t going to deliver because of a storm, there’s an expectation that it’s on the shelf or available no matter what.”

MVRBC Donor Center in Muscatine, next to Hy-Vee, is offering some extra incentives for donations. From Thursday, August 27 to Sunday, September 13, donors who make an appointment will receive a voucher for a $10 gift card and double points to spend in the Blood Center’s donor loyalty store, plus a 25 cent fuel saver from Hy-Vee.

“It takes people to give blood,” Winn said, “If it’s the difference for even just one person to come in or if we’re able to schedule a few more donors and they know how much they’re appreciated, then it helps a lot.”

Appointments are necessary. To schedule one, call 800-747-5401 or visit bloodcenter.org.

Donors are required to wear a face covering; paper masks will be provided for those who don’t have their own. Donors will go through a health screening.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.