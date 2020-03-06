You are the owner of this article.
Mobile trailer helps Muscatine parents spot signs of drug use
Mobile trailer helps Muscatine parents spot signs of drug use

MUSCATINE — Next week, the “What You Don’t See” trailer will return to Muscatine.

From March 9 – 11, the Muscatine Police Department and the Muscatine County Impact of Substance Use Task Force will bring the mobile training simulation trailer to Central and West middle schools and Muscatine High School.

“What You Don’t See” is designed to simulate a “typical” teenager’s bedroom. The props may seem familiar to parents, but they may not see the meaning behind specific symbols and imagery that could alert parents to drug hiding spots or signs of drug use.

At the end of the simulation, visitors will receive additional information, building on what they learned.

“What You Don’t See” visited Muscatine last October. It is free and open to those 18 years or older. At the time, Officer Whitni Pena, Muscatine High School’s resource officer, said it was a good way to educate parents, letting them know about up and coming trends with teens.

The “What You Don’t See” trailer will be at Central Middle School from 4:15-7:30 p.m. March 9; 4:15-7:30 p.m. March 10 at West Middle School; and 4-7:15 p.m. March 11 and 12, and 1:45-3:45 p.m. March 12 at Muscatine High School.

