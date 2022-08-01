Moderate weather continues through the coming week

MUSCATINE – While the weather will warm up later this week, officials at the National Weather Service (NWS) say the temperatures will not rise above what is normal for summer in Iowa.

Predictions show Tuesday and Wednesday will be the hottest days of the week, with highs in the mid-90s. According to NWS meteorologist Tom Philip, the 70 percent dew point is liable to cause the heat index to rise close to 100 degrees. He said a front is coming through Wednesday, bringing with it a chance for storms. He also said the front would cool things off a bit for Thursday.

“It’s just kind of normal summertime weather,” Philip said. “It looks like the weekend will start to heat up again. We will have a high in the mid-90s for Saturday and in the lower 90s on Sunday.”

He said Humidity over the weekend would not be as bad, causing the heat index to have a lower temperature.

Philip commented people who were going to work outside on the warmer days should still take precautions to guard against heat-related issues, including taking breaks in the air conditioning and drinking plenty of water.

The cooler weather the area has been experiencing is the result of fronts being pushed through the area, bringing cooler and dryer air, Philip explained. He said the heat and especially the humidity that is common in summers in the area have not been present.