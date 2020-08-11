Monday storm only brings minor damage across county, such as fallen trees and brief power outages

MUSCATINE — On Tuesday morning, Adam Harmon looked at the broken tree trunk that 24 hours earlier had been a live cedar tree at the corner of his Mulberry Street driveway.
The other half of the tree was in the yard right next to the trunk. He worked much of the morning removing debris from trees littering his yard. With a trailer attached to his pickup, he was ready to head to the city’s compost area, and he still had plenty of work to do when he got back.
“Luckily this is it,” he said. “The other trees seemed to hold strong. We were going to take it down anyway, so it isn’t that bad of a thing that it happened.”
When the storm that brought wind speeds of up to 70 mph blew through Muscatine shortly after 1 p.m. Monday, Harmon had been working in his home office. His wife warned him about the quickly approaching storm. Thinking it would simply be an average summer storm, he thought little of it. Then he watched through the window as the tree that had stood at the corner of his driveway for decades broke under the heavy wind.
There was no other damage to his property, he said, including his house and swimming pool. Unlike many throughout the state he also had electricity Tuesday to do the work he needed to do. Mid-American Energy reported more than 250,000 Iowans were without power Tuesday morning, including more than 100,000 customers in the Quad-Cities area. Officials said it could be three days before power is completely restored.
According to the National Weather Service, Davenport, Muscatine County was among the lucky counties that didn’t get hit as hard as others by the derecho – a large line of thunderstorms that lasts for a long time and travels a long distance and produces high wind speeds through its whole path. Meteorologist Timothy Gunken confirmed there had been 75 mph wind gusts in the downtown Muscatine area.
“It was a very scary situation for some,” he said. “These don’t happen too often to this magnitude.”
He said there is a large storm system just about every year, but not one that produces the wind that Monday’s storm did. These storms only come along about every five years.
“This storm was unique in that it originated in Nebraska and basically ended in Ohio,” Brian Wright, emergency management director for Muscatine County elaborated, “Much of the county has experienced damage such as trees being down and power outages.”
According to Wright, the West Liberty community lost power but it was restored Tuesday morning. Muscatine also had power outages in a few areas, and Nichols is still having some issues with restoring power as of Tuesday afternoon.
“All of the other communities look good,” Wright continued, “Due to the winds, we’ve had a lot of fallen tree branches and such, and we do have some reports of damage to roofs and shingles blowing away.” So far, there have been no reported casualties or major property damage from the storm, however at the time, Wright was still trying to reach out to some municipality officials.
Wright would like residents to take an Emergency Management survey, allowing them to report any damage while at the same time benefiting Muscatine County Emergency Management. “The reported information goes up to the State of Iowa Homeland Security and Emergency Management, and gives us a means of relaying information that I may not know of.” The survey can be found at https://survey123.arcgis.com/share/7ddd269f8fbf4b8a9bd0f512dc53484d.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!