Monday storm only brings minor damage across county, such as fallen trees and brief power outages

MUSCATINE — On Tuesday morning, Adam Harmon looked at the broken tree trunk that 24 hours earlier had been a live cedar tree at the corner of his Mulberry Street driveway.

The other half of the tree was in the yard right next to the trunk. He worked much of the morning removing debris from trees littering his yard. With a trailer attached to his pickup, he was ready to head to the city’s compost area, and he still had plenty of work to do when he got back.

“Luckily this is it,” he said. “The other trees seemed to hold strong. We were going to take it down anyway, so it isn’t that bad of a thing that it happened.”

When the storm that brought wind speeds of up to 70 mph blew through Muscatine shortly after 1 p.m. Monday, Harmon had been working in his home office. His wife warned him about the quickly approaching storm. Thinking it would simply be an average summer storm, he thought little of it. Then he watched through the window as the tree that had stood at the corner of his driveway for decades broke under the heavy wind.