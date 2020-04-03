Monthly outdoor warning siren tests begin Monday, April 6

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

MUSCATINE - The Muscatine County Joint Communications Center (MUSCOM) will start the yearly testing of the Outdoor Sirens on Monday, April 6. The sirens are tested at 11 a.m. on the first Monday of every non-freezing month. However, if there is severe weather forecast for a testing day, the sirens will not be tested.

As a reminder to citizens, the sirens are activated when there is a National Weather Service issued Tornado Warning or Severe Thunderstorm Warning, or when there is a tornado or funnel cloud reported by a trained weather spotter.

According to information from the NWS, most fatalities during tornadoes or severe thunderstorms occur due to falling trees or large branches. The typical threshold at which large branches and small trees break is a 70 mph wind. Hail also begins to break windows when it reaches or exceeds golf ball sized.

"The sirens are activated based on data and watches/warnings that MUSCOM receives fron the NWS," Chris Jasper, 911 Communications Manager for MUSCOM said, "The dispatchers watch for certain data and warnings to be put out from the NWS and if the set criteria is met, then the sirens are activated."