MORC celebrates Global Recycling Day with local recycling efforts

MUSCATINE — The Global Recycling Foundation is celebrating Global Recycling Day on Thursday. While the day may focus on bringing a global awareness to this cause, there is plenty being done on the local levels as well.
The Muscatine Organics Recycling Center (MORC) and the Muscatine Transfer Station are doing their part to keep their recent recycling and environmental efforts going strong. These efforts will culminate in a new MORC logo and sign, which will replace the previous Recycling Center sign.
A new sign isn’t the only new feature being added to the center. David Popp, Solid Waste Manager for Muscatine, shared that the center would be reopening a drop-off area for cardboard sometime this summer. This site would allow residents to drop off all broken-down cardboard for free, allowing it to be more easily recycled.
“(The site) is part of our contract with Republic Services, who provides our curbside recycling,” Popp said. “With the pandemic, a lot more people are doing Amazon or home delivery stuff where they’re seeing a lot more cardboard, and as such they’re having a more difficult time fitting it all into their curbside bin.”
While still continuing to provide curbside recycling carts for the residents of Muscatine, Popp also recently helped the League of Women Voters spread additional information on what could and couldn’t be recycled or accepted through the city’s recycling program.
“I think a lot of people were pretty well informed through it,” he said.
Although this side of recycling hasn’t been profitable for Muscatine, Popp still felt that these efforts were important to continue.
“Recycling first and foremost is a diversion of materials that would otherwise go into a landfill,” Popp said. “It’s helping to ensure a sustainable resource for products that are used in the food industry.”
Popp said the city is fortunate enough to be part of the planning area for the Scott County Recycling Center, giving the city a nearby place to take its collected recyclables.
Looking at the organic side of recycling, Jon Koch, director of the Water & Resource Recovery Facility, said the Muscatine Area Resource Recovery for Vehicles and Energy (MARRVE) Program was still going strong.
In early 2020, the center brought in a T42 Turbo Separator to separate food waste from packaging, allowing it to then be turned into renewable gas through the Water & Resource Recovery Facility’s (WRRF) digesters.
While local companies like Kraft-Heinz drop off large amounts of food waste, residents can drop their own waste off just as easily for free using the orange bin now stationed outside the center. The center also has a spot for residents to drop off cooking oil waste or grease without needing to dump it out.
A year after the center received its T42, Koch said that MORC is getting around 20 to 30 tons of food waste per day from both inside and outside of Muscatine that’s then able to be easily recycled.
“It used to have to go to a landfill, now it all comes here and gets turned into fertilizer and renewable energy,” he said. “When you talk about recycling organics, this is kind of cutting edge.”
Looking ahead, MORC is hoping to finish its new digesters project by the end of this year, which would then allow the center to have additional capacity to produce renewable energy. From there, Koch said they’re going to try and connect the energy produced by the project to a micro-grid that would store electricity until it could be sold back to the main grid in exchange for renewable energy credit.
“This natural gas doesn’t come from the ground, it comes from the people in the city, and it’s renewable, and that has benefits all over the place,” Koch said. “It reduces landfill space, and the methane gas that goes off into the atmosphere is greatly reduced, as well.”
In the meantime, Koch said that MORC would continue to recycle both organic waste and non-organic recyclable waste.
“The more we can take in and do, the less that goes into our landfills,” he said, “and we’re opening new doors for people all the time.”
The T42 separator accepts all fruit and vegetable peelings, plate scrapings meats, baked goods, dairy, frozen foods and meals, canned goods, dry goods, and alcohol that’s in metal cans and boxes. Alongside non-organic items such as glass, cardboard or plastic, the machine cannot accept actual manure or diapers, pet waste or kitty litter, animal bones that don’t have any meat on them, or corn cobs.
A full list of acceptable and non-acceptable items will be posted on the Recycling Center page under the city’s website.