MORC celebrates Global Recycling Day with local recycling efforts

A year after the center received its T42, Koch said that MORC is getting around 20 to 30 tons of food waste per day from both inside and outside of Muscatine that’s then able to be easily recycled.

“It used to have to go to a landfill, now it all comes here and gets turned into fertilizer and renewable energy,” he said. “When you talk about recycling organics, this is kind of cutting edge.”

Looking ahead, MORC is hoping to finish its new digesters project by the end of this year, which would then allow the center to have additional capacity to produce renewable energy. From there, Koch said they’re going to try and connect the energy produced by the project to a micro-grid that would store electricity until it could be sold back to the main grid in exchange for renewable energy credit.

“This natural gas doesn’t come from the ground, it comes from the people in the city, and it’s renewable, and that has benefits all over the place,” Koch said. “It reduces landfill space, and the methane gas that goes off into the atmosphere is greatly reduced, as well.”

In the meantime, Koch said that MORC would continue to recycle both organic waste and non-organic recyclable waste.