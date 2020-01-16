MUSCATINE — The forecast suggests there’s going to be plenty of snowfall Friday and Saturday in Muscatine.
The National Weather Service in Davenport has issued a winter storm watch for the Muscatine area from Friday afternoon through Saturday afternoon. Snow showers are likely to start around 11 a.m. Friday.
“It’s going to be a wintry mess,” said Davenport Meteorologist Tim Gross. “We’re going to have snow, we’re going to have sleet, we’re going to have freezing rain, and then it’s going to transition back to snow before it’s all said and done.”
Expected snow accumulations will range from 2 to 4 inches while ice accumulations will be one-tenth to two-tenths of an inch. Winds gusts from the northwest could reach up to 45 mph by Saturday morning, resulting in wind chills that reach -15 below.
Because of temperatures rising to the low thirties around midnight Friday, there could also be a wintry mix at times of snow, sleet and freezing rain. This most likely to happen between Friday evening and Saturday morning.
While last weekend’s winter storm ended up not being too bad, Gross said that this most likely won’t be the case with this storm. “The big difference between this storm and the last storm is that we have cold air in place. The previous system had warmer air and ground temperatures before the storm occurred, but this system is the opposite.” This means that any snow and ice that falls will start accumulating right away.
All of this bad weather will make for slippery road conditions, reaching hazardous levels Friday evening. Patchy blowing snow could also significantly reduce visibility while driving. Most areas will start out at or below zero each morning from Sunday through next Wednesday and many areas will only have single digit highs, so no matter how much snow Muscatine may get, it won’t be melting anytime soon.
As for late next week, while it’s not a guarantee, more snow is a high possibility thanks to another system rolling in around next Thursday. “For January, this is just kind of what occurs,” Gross said, “You get two or three big systems during the month, and they can occur at any time. It just depends on how warm or cold the area is when the system gets there.”
In other words, winter may still be in Muscatine County for a while.
