Most Wapello School COVID relief money remains unspent

WAPELLO - Following a 2½-hour special school board meeting on Tuesday, most of the Wapello School District’s $569,666 ESSER (Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief) funding remained unspent, although several expenditures were approved and the board did signal support for some personnel hirings.

Nine proposed projects, which had been among a list of suggestions proposed by the district’s staff, were approved by the board.

Among them were the purchase of 30 iPads for $8,820. The units will be used in kindergarten classes, TAG and for yearbook activities. Officials indicated the district’s Chromebooks cannot be used for yearbook efforts.

The board also approved acquiring open science education resources for $11,730; online science enrichment material, $5,933; nursing supplies, $589; and playground equipment, $13,897.

All of those decisions were unanimous.

Other purchases that were approved on split votes included junior high physical education equipment, $4,433; treadmill, $4,365; summer strength and speed program, up to a maximum of $10,000; and weight room equipment and materials, $4,549. All of the split votes were 4-1 in favor of the spending, with board president Doug Housman the lone dissent in all four proposals.

While the discussion on the items that were ultimately approved was relatively short, the situation differed with proposed camera security and vaping detection systems the board discussed.

It took over two hours to review and discuss three bids for a combined system at the secondary building and a camera security system at the elementary and administration buildings.

The bids included a system provided by Verkada Cameras, San Mateo, Calif, which would provide facial recognition capabilities along with other services. A total of 74 cameras were included in the $104,059 package. Licensing fees for five years would be approximately $39,000 and installation would add around $40,000 to the cost.

Two other systems reviewed by the board included a $149,859 proposal from SHI, Somerset, NJ., which included Rhombus cameras.

Electronic Engineering, Des Moines, submitted a $135,271 proposal.

Board members agreed additional information on 10-year licensing fees, facial recognition and warranties were needed from the proposed vendors.

After discussing the proposals, board members indicated they wished to continue discussing the systems, but acknowledged their high cost could impact other possible uses for the ESSER funds, including hiring personnel.

Board member Brandon Marquardt, who serves as the chief deputy for the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office, said he would be willing to submit a grant application for possible funding assistance.

After hearing that idea, several board members indicated they favored looking into that option.

“It doesn’t hurt to try,” Superintendent Mike Peterson said.

Meanwhile, the board delayed action on using the funds to finance the hiring of several personnel, although it did informally agree to continue interviewing and seeking candidates for the positions.

Included in this list are an elementary guidance counselor, elementary interventionist and full-time substitutes in each building.

Elementary principal Brett Nagle reported interviews for the guidance counselor had been conducted and a person could be offered the position. Nagle assured the board the candidates had been alerted the position might only last as long as the ESSER funds, perhaps one or two years.

Currently, Wapello shares an elementary counselor with Columbus one day a week. Peterson said that position would be dropped if the district hired its own.

The other positions would also be subject to ESSER availability, officials said.

The board informally agreed to continue moving forward with the positions.

