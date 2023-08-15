With time counting down to a jury trial in January to determine the outcome of a lawsuit between the City of Muscatine and several current and former officials brought by the former city administrator, the defense is once again asking for summary judgement in the case.

About half of the case brought by former city administrator Gregg Mandsager was dismissed in December. A new defense motion claims that, with the suspension of the legal license of former city attorney Matthew Brick, the remainder of the case should also be dismissed. According to court records, Brick admitted to violating conflict of interest rules. One of the violations was, while acting as city attorney, discussing with Mandsager potential claims against the city.

“The affidavit demonstrates, not only the honest belief that Defendants had as to Mandsager’s insubordination, but also that the Defendants acted in reliance of the advice of the duplicitous former City Attorney,” the brief reads. “These new facts confirm Council members honestly believed Mandsager was insubordinate and worked against them, not with them.”

The prosecution has asked for additional time to respond to the filings.

Mandsager filed suit against the city alleging wrongful termination, disability discrimination and vindictive conduct, and requests relief from suffered damages. No amount has been stated in court records, but the documents say the amount exceeds $10,000. The suit is scheduled to go to a jury trial on Jan. 8, 2024, in the Muscatine County Courthouse. According to court documents, a settlement hearing or pretrial conference for the lawsuit between Mandsager and defendants Diana Broderson, Kelcey Brackett, Osmond Malcolm, Santos Saucedo, Nadine Brockert and the City of Muscatine can be held at the request of either party. It also said the parties have had a settlement conference and do not believe another one would be beneficial.

The suit is against the mayor and the council members who voted to end his contract. The suit alleges Broderson, who was mayor at the time, conspired with the other defendants to remove Mandsager.

Brackett requested on Oct. 17, 2019, for the council to discuss Mandsager’s contract. On Dec. 5, 2019, Bracket cited a lack of confidence in Mandsager’s ability to act as city administrator. The council voted to end his contract. Mandsager was on medical leave at the time. He was at the Mayo Clinic, being treated for a condition that constitutes a disability, the suit claims. Less than an hour after the end of the meeting, Brick wrote in his response to the disciplinary board, Mandsager texted him and stated he was thinking about filing for leave under the Family and Medical Leave Act (FMLA).

Brick replied that he would file if he were involved in the same circumstance. Mandsager started the process that same evening.

Mandsager had previously sued Broderson and the city, claiming he was the victim of defamation. He alleged that it was common for Broderson to refer to Mandsager’s gender and say he was part of a “good 'ol boys club.” Both Broderson and Mandsager were awarded settlements from the city.