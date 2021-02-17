MPW asks customers to be mindful of electricity usage

MUSCATINE — As low temperatures and chances for snow continue throughout this week, Muscatine Power and Water took to social media to warn residents and customers of potential rolling blackouts.
The MPW Facebook post warned its wholesale market supplier, Midcontinent Independent System Operator has warned of the possible need for rolling blackouts if conditions and demands for heating in the South Region of MISO continue to escalate.
“MISO had to implement some scheduled blackouts down in the southern part of the region,” General Manager Gage Huston said. “In the North and Central parts where we are, however, the system was more stable. We did not have those same issues, but supplies were getting tight.”
MPW chose to get information out to the community to prevent rumors or misinformation and to make everyone aware that there were still constraints on the system. If these blackouts, also known as load shedding, were to be implemented, they would be in one hour durations.
“We wanted people to be thinking about (the blackouts) as a possibility, but thankfully we didn’t get to that point (Tuesday) and so far (Wednesday) things have been looking pretty stable,” Huston said. “We don’t expect (the blackouts) to happen, but we wanted to make sure the word was out so people could start preparing."
According to Ryan Streck, director of utility service delivery, depending on the size of the load shed that MISO would ask for, any possible blackouts may involve more than one section of the city at a time.
“Initially there would be very little warning, since it would be an emergency situation and we would need to respond as quickly as we could,” Streck said. “But after that we would put out press releases and let people know what was happening.”
They would also keep key customers in mind, and Streck added that they wouldn’t voluntarily turn off power to places like the hospital.
MPW continues to ask residents to make minor changes in how much electricity and energy they’re using.
“Taking some reasonable steps and being thoughtful about their energy usage does make sense,” Streck said, “just until we get past some of this strain.”
These changes mainly includes turning down a thermostat by three to five degrees, cutting back the usage of appliances that use large amounts of energy such as heaters and electric dryers, and making sure to turn off excess lighting. Streck added that making these changes could also help lower high electricity bills and keep electricity rates in Muscatine low.
MPW also said customers have options if they are having issues paying their bill. These can include signing up for budgeted billing, paying an average each month, or asking for payment plans on a particularly large bill.
“Any customer’s best recourse is to keep in contact with their utility if they’re having any issues,” said Erika Cox, director of customer and technology experience. “A call-in with our customer service staff is always a good idea. We’ll be able to talk about options that they have, whether it’s for payment extensions or local resources and assistance that they can apply for.”
Huston also expressed appreciation for MPW crews that have helped keep internet, electricity and water flowing, and for the staff at the local Muscatine power plant staff that have kept it running smoothly through the recent subzero temperatures.
“They’ve done a fantastic job of keeping the units online, which has really helped keep our systems stable as well as allow us to offset those costs of the electricity," Huston said. "Had it not been for our local power generation, our costs would have gone up significantly during this event."