MPW asks customers to be mindful of electricity usage

“Initially there would be very little warning, since it would be an emergency situation and we would need to respond as quickly as we could,” Streck said. “But after that we would put out press releases and let people know what was happening.”

They would also keep key customers in mind, and Streck added that they wouldn’t voluntarily turn off power to places like the hospital.

MPW continues to ask residents to make minor changes in how much electricity and energy they’re using.

“Taking some reasonable steps and being thoughtful about their energy usage does make sense,” Streck said, “just until we get past some of this strain.”

These changes mainly includes turning down a thermostat by three to five degrees, cutting back the usage of appliances that use large amounts of energy such as heaters and electric dryers, and making sure to turn off excess lighting. Streck added that making these changes could also help lower high electricity bills and keep electricity rates in Muscatine low.

MPW also said customers have options if they are having issues paying their bill. These can include signing up for budgeted billing, paying an average each month, or asking for payment plans on a particularly large bill.