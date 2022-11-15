MPW enters agreements for Solar 1 program

MUSCATINE – Several people who attended a ceremony to kick off Muscatine Power and Water’s (MPW) renewable energy expansion Tuesday morning commented the sky outside was grey, but the future of the Muscatine Solar 1 project is providing a bright future for the area.

The ceremony including the signing of several contracts which will expand MPW’s renewable energy portfolio by entering into a Purchase Power Agreement (PPA) with Nokomis Energy for the Solar 1 project. For the project to move forward, MPW needed to secure key commitments and partnerships from Grain Processing Corporation (GPC), HNI Corporation, and Bayer U.S. – Crop Science. Each business signed on as anchor tenants with a long-term commitment for a share of the output of the new solar array.

“As with many great community projects in Muscatine, this is accomplished through great partnerships,” MPW general manager Gage Huston said. “MPW developed a ‘Choose Green Muscatine’ business program to help our local customers achieve their sustainability goals while insuring the cost premiums associated with this project were allocated to those who chose to participate. We had to secure sizable commitments from some key customers before we could commit to executing this plan today. Once again, Muscatine stepped up.”

Huston said as part of MPW’s strategic plan, the utility is working to generate power in a more sustainable way. Solar 1 is a 24-megawatt solar installation that will be loved in MPW’s Grandview Avenue wellfield. Construction is expected to begin in 2024 and the field is expected to be brought online in 2025. The field is expected to double the amount of renewable energy MPW generates. When combined with wind power, it will make up about 12 percent of the utility’s power.

Solar 1 will also support MPW’s sustainability goal of reducing carbon emissions by 65 percent by 2030. Huston promised to keep the community updated as the project commences.

“MPW’s balanced efforts to support the sustainability goals of our large industrial partners while keeping costs down for customers is an example of the Utility’s forward thinking and its role as an energy partner,” MPW board chair Kevin Fields said. “As a community-owned, not-for-profit utility, you can be assured that both the Board and the staff at MPW are committed to doing what is best for our customers and Muscatine as a whole.”

The Choose Green – Business program will be rolled out in the coming weeks to all large commercial and industrial customers, giving them all a chance to partner in the project. All other customers can sign up at any time to the existing program and opt to have a share of their energy come from MPW’s renewable portfolio. To learn more, contact energy service advisor Paul Burback at (563) 263-3423.