MPW goes green with two electric cars

MUSCATINE – To help encourage green practices in the community, the Muscatine Power and Water (MPW) staff recommended Tuesday to replace two vehicles in the utilities fleet with electric vehicles.

During the monthly board of trustees meeting Tuesday, the board learned the plan for the all-electric vehicles aligns with the utility’s strategic plan to further electric vehicle adoption in Muscatine.

“MPW isn’t just preparing the community for EVs, we are starting to transform our own business practices by incorporating environmentally responsible solutions for the utility fleet,” general manager Gage Huston explained.

The trustees were informed that ongoing global supply chain issues continue to impact the vehicle replacement schedule. The current lead time from ordering a vehicle to receiving it is 12 months. To remain on schedule the staff recommended ordering four utility vehicles as soon as possible to avoid delays and ensure the utility has adequate resources for utility work. Payment for the vehicles will not be due until the vehicles are received so there will be no impact on 2022 cash flow. Capital estimates to replace the vehicles in 2023 were included in last year’s 10-year financial projection. The current capital estimates will also be included in the 2023 operating budget, which will be presented to the board in October.

Director of utility services delivery Ryan Streck said that while the up-front costs are a bit higher for the all-electric vehicles, pricing has become competitive. He said with reduced fuel cost and lower anticipated maintenance costs, MPW staff estimates a 10-year total cost of ownership to be less than a gas-powered alternative.

The collective bargaining agreement with the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers local 5510 was recently reopened to negotiate wages. The 2019-24 agreement includes a wage re-opener prior to the close of the third year.

“The Muscatine community benefits from the positive working relationship we have with our union employees,” Huston said. “The senior leadership team at MPW is proud to have skilled, knowledgeable and dedicated skilled trade employees working on behalf of the utility, providing essential services to the customers.”

Mark Roberts, director of finance and administrative services, presented the August financial reports. MPW had its third strong month in a row, with the result that year-to-date net income of $7.2 million was $7.3 million above budget and $8 million above last year. For August the electric utility net income was $2.9 million, while water and communications utilities had net incomes of $132,000 and $141,000 respectively. The electric and communications utilities performed better than budget, however, the water utility fell $58,000 short of budget due to higher water treatment costs. The board approved the August 2022 expenditures.

MPW will sponsor a Professional Developers of Iowa fall conference Sept. 28-30 at the Merrill Hotel.