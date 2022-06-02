MPW: Peak summer usage may require rolling blackouts

MUSCATINE — The area could be subject to rolling blackouts this summer, say officials from Muscatine Power and Water.

Ryan Streck, director of MPW utility service delivery, said the utility has sufficient supply to meet local demands. MPW is part of a regional organization, and if the region is short of capacity, MPW would be called on like all the other members of the region to shed load to prevent a region-wide blackout.

“The power generating grid has to be kept within a very tight parameter of 60 hertz,” he said. “If there starts to become a shortage where there is not enough generation anywhere on the grid, we all have to work together to reduce that load so it doesn’t cause a blackout across the entire grid. We are prepared to participate as required.”

He said if MPW is informed of the need, it will open a circuit breaker at a substation that will take an area out of service. If this is required, the power outage would last only about an hour before power is restored to that substation and a different one is taken out of service for an hour. The idea is that no area will be without power for a long time. He also said the plan for this contingency is regularly worked on and there is a list of important areas in Muscatine, such as Muscom or water well fields, which would be the very last places power would be cut to.

On Tuesday, the North American Electric Reliability Corp., a Georgia-based authority, announced Iowa and 14 other states are at high risk of energy emergencies during peak summer conditions. In April the Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO), owner of the power grid, told utilities it expects a 1.7% increase over last year, while generation capacity has dropped by 2.3% due to fossil fuel plant retirements. It warns Iowa’s utilities may be asked to cut power to customers if demand appears on track to exceed available energy.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is predicting above-average temperatures for Iowa through August.

Streck says energy capacity is rated in the region for the projected busiest day of the year. If individual utilities don’t have enough energy, they have to purchase it from another source. This year the utilities found out there wasn’t enough capacity for a peak day in the region.

Overall the region covers North American, however, this is divided into eastern and western regions. Streck said all the utilities are connected to the grid.

“If a generator goes out on the east coast, it will affect the frequency here in Iowa,” he said. “The great thing about that is if we lose our power generation, we would just import power from everybody else.”

Nick Burns, manager of the MPW control center, said MPW is connected to the region that provides electricity to the eastern half of the United States. He also stressed the idea of load shedding, which would cause the rolling blackouts, is a last resort for utilities to avoid a system-wide blackout. He said there are other steps utilities try before getting to that point.

Streck said in the event MPW is called to shed load, the reaction would have to be immediate. He said as soon as the circuit breakers are opened, MPW would inform the community of what happened through the media.

“You really can’t lay out a plan,” he said. “We don’t know how long the event is going to last. We don’t know if the demand for the load shed is going to change. We’re going to do our absolute best to communicate with people.”

Burns said the people in the control center, who would be responsible for shedding load, drill a scenario like this several times a year. Part of the drill is insuring no one area in Muscatine is without power for a significant amount of time. The plans are also reviewed annually to ensure the utility remains up-to-date on any changing conditions.

He also said if shedding the load is not implemented in time, the next step is a grid-wide blackout that can last for hours or days.

Streck also said one option the utility may request to attempt to stave off rolling blackouts is a public appeal to reduce energy usage.

“If those appeal come out, we really need people to step up and turn those thermometers up a few degrees and do what they can to conserve power,” he said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0