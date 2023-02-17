During the annual Muscatine Power and Water’s (MPW) power breakfast Thursday, General Manager Gage Huston reported each user in Muscatine saved over $300 in power costs over the previous year when comparing electric costs to the national average.

He explained the cost of electricity in the country had been volatile over the previous year, which allowed the local utility to provide electricity for about 25% below the national average. He also showed water savings in the area covered by MPW to be much lower than the national and state averages. In all, the area saved about $7.7 million over areas without a municipal utility.

“Every year we update our financial analysis on the benefits and put them in two key buckets, the first is lower rates,” he said. “It actually went up significantly in 2022. A lot of that was related to higher national rates. The other is services to the community — providing free service to city facilities, street lights and traffic lights we install and operate, and fire protection we provide. That came up with about $2.3 million in additional savings for our customers last year.”

During the annual Power Breakfast, in which MPW reports how the previous year went as well as some plans for the coming year, many benefits were shown. Among the slides presented in the multimedia presentation was a graph showing a sharp decline in greenhouse gases produced by MPW.

Huston commented that he was impressed at how many of the projects identified in the five-year plan that was approved in 2021 the workers of MPW already had accomplished.

There were presentations about things MPW has done in 2022. Several slides discussed how MPW sent a line crew to aid Florida last October in the wake of Hurricane Ian. The slides also discussed MPW’s dive into solar power in which the utility company reached a Purchase Power Agreement with Nokomis Energy for the Muscatine Solar 1 project last November. Construction on a 24-megawatt solar installation at MPW’s Grandview Avenue Wellfield is anticipated to begin in 2024.