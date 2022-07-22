MPW running strong despite heat

MUSCATINE – With most Americans bracing for triple-digit temperatures this weekend and the power grid expected to take a beating with the air conditioning use, Ryan Streck, director of Muscatine Power and Water utility service delivery is confident the local energy grid is ready.

Streck reports that during the heat wave that has been impacting much of the country, there had been no power grid alerts. He said there had been a heat alert in the southern portion of the Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO) grid, but the Midwest has been doing fine. MISO oversees the power grid for a 15 state region in the Midwest. He did comment that one unit in Muscatine was going to be shut down Thursday evening for standard maintenance and that MISO had asked the unit remain on.

“That tells me that the balance between generation and load must be tight,” Streck said. “But again, they are bringing on those extra units and we haven’t seen any alerts. It’s nice to have those units come on. What that means for Muscatine is that our units are adding value and the market prices are strong. This is revenue for MPW which will go to keeping rates low.”

On Thursday, about 100 million Americans in 24 states were under some kind of heat alert. The areas at the highest risk for dangerously hot temperatures are in the southwest and central and south central U.S. In Texas, one fatality due to temperature was reported. An estimated one in five Americans will endure dangerous conditions over the weekend after a week that has already seen record high temperatures.

In Muscatine, the National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory from noon to 8 p.m. Saturday. Heat index values – the way the heat feels when combined with humidity – is expected to top 105. The advisory

has been issued for areas generally along and south

of a line from Marengo to Clinton and to Geneseo,

Illinois. This advisory may eventually need to be expanded.

People are advised to stay hydrated, remain in air conditioning, stay out of the sun, and to check on relatives and neighbors. It is also advised that children or pets should not be left in a vehicle for any amount of time. People spending time outside are advised to reschedule strenuous activity to morning hours and to know the signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

Earlier this spring, the North American Electric Reliability Corp. announced the states in the grid were at a high risk for energy emergencies during peak usage. Gridwide, there are concerns such as lower water levels in lakes and rivers that power hydroelectric production in some of the states. Several social media posts from providers indicate the power generation system is struggling to keep up.

Streck said most of the power generation units in the area are about medium sized and have backups. He said in places like California and Arizona the power generation units are large and if one went down it would cause a huge disruption.

“We have a lot of diversity in the MISO fleet,” he said. “Anything can happen. You could have a storm come through and take out some large transmission lines, but we are pretty robust. It would take a pretty big problem to have one issue impact the whole footprint.”

Blackouts occur when the demand for electricity is higher than the electricity generated and all other energy management options have been exhausted. Rolling blackouts are a controlled way to avert strain on the system, which can cause a total blackout and electrical system damage.

Streck said if MPW is informed of the need, it will open a circuit breaker at a substation that will take an area out of service. If this is required, the power outage would last only about an hour before power is restored to that substation and a different one is taken out of service for an hour. The goal is for no single area to go without power for a long time. He also said the plan for this contingency is regularly worked on and there is a list of important areas in Muscatine, such as the Muscatine County 911 Center/Muscatine County Emergency Management (MUSCOM) or water well fields, which would be the very last places power would be cut to.

Streck commented that this year has seen the fifth highest year for load. He said the industry is running wide open, and loads have been high. He said there is a large amount of generation locally and is capable of providing the electricity for the area as well as having some to support the grid.