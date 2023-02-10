Muscatine Power and Water is launching a new customer information and billing system beginning Monday, Feb. 13. Customers will be issued shorter six-digit account numbers. The new bills will include more usage details. There will also be a new mobile app and online portal to manage utility accounts and to report issues.
Mucatine Power and Water starts new billing system
